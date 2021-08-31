High-speed, affordable broadband could become available to nearly 6,900 households in Brunswick if the city is awarded a $17.6 million federal grant to improve service citywide.
City Manager Regina McDuffie told members of the city’s finance committee at Monday’s meeting that the grant covers “last mile” service, meaning the direct connection to residents’ homes.
The good news is there is the grant does not require the city to pay for a portion of the project.
“There is not financial commitment by the city at all,” McDuffie said.
The city has also applied for a state grant to help enhance broadband service, but McDuffie said she is uncertain what financial obligation, if any, the city would have to pay for the state grant.
There are other questions that city officials will try to answer, including why 35 percent of households in Brunswick are without broadband service. McDuffie said it could be the cost of the service, lack of a computer or slow internet speeds.
“The deficiency we have is 35 percent of households don’t have access to broadband,” she said. “They don’t have connectivity to what’s available.”
If the city is awarded the grant, McDuffie said upload and download speeds would be greatly enhanced.
Another question is if the city will partner with an existing broadband provider or offer the service as a utility in competition with businesses that already provide the service.
“The goal is to make it accessible and affordable for all our citizens,” she said.
It’s also possible the city will be able to provide broadband service outside city limits.