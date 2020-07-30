Brunswick city commissioners are reviewing a draft ordinance that would require the mandatory wearing of masks in certain public places.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he learned about the governor’s decision to drop his mandate preventing municipalities to adopt mask ordinances during a conference call Wednesday.
The draft was written by city attorney Brian Corry using ordinances in other cities in Georgia as a template.
Harvey said he has the authority as mayor to issue an executive order but has decided to let the city commission make the decision. He said he plans to notify commissioners in an email today about the governor’s decision.
The ordinance proposal will be discussed no later than the Aug. 5 city commission meeting, Harvey said.
The fact that the city now has the ability to mandate masks in certain areas may be enough encouragement for everyone to wear them, Harvey said.
The challenge of a mask ordinance is enforcement, but Harvey said the growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the city is a growing concern.
“I know it’s not getting better at all,” he said. “It troubles me and all the commissioners. We’re really trying to save people from themselves.”
Glynn County commissioners advise residents to wear masks when in public places but have not mandated them in unincorporated areas.
Brunswick would join the cities of Savannah, Hinesville, Atlanta, Rome, Augusta, Athens and Guyton if the commission adopts a mask ordinance.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson recently announced that 25 deputized city workers will soon begin issuing tickets to those who fail to comply with the coastal city’s mandate. The city’s ordinance allows fines up to $500 for failing to wear a mask.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Glynn County had reported 2,209 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths since the pandemic started. Two of those deaths were reported on Wednesday — one 83-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, the youngest person to succumb to the disease to date in Glynn County.
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick and Camden campuses have recently had to triage incoming patients due to more and more people seeking treatment, and not just for COVID-19. Some have to wait with EMTs while more severe illnesses and injuries are given precedence.
No one living in the health system’s service area — Glynn, Camden, Brantley, McIntosh, Charlton and Wayne counties — has been turned away, but SGHS Chief Operating Officer Christy Jordan said the hospitals in St. Marys and Brunswick have been careful about taking patients from other hospitals.
Over the last few weeks, in the wake of the Independence Day holiday, both local hospitals have seen a surge of people seeking treatment for COVID-19.
In an effort to relieve some of the pressure, the health system expedited the construction of the top floor of its new wing to hold coronavirus patients. Of the 32 total, 10 were opened this week.
“Those beds are already accounted for,” Jordan said.
COVID-19 patients account for much as 30 percent of the overall hospital population in both the Brunswick and St. Marys facilities, according to hospital officials.
Given the number of new patients coming in, the hospital’s position is very fluid.
“We’re hoping that, as we open this first blast of beds, that will absorb some overflow,” said Mike Scherneck, president and CEO of the SGHS. “But if we continue to see an increase in COVID are we going to have to reevaluate and open up more?”
The percent of positive tests has roughly plateaued in recent weeks, Scherneck said, giving him some hope that the health system might catch a break soon.
That break might not last long, however. Jordan said hospital leadership is already planning for the onset of flu season in a few months.
In the meantime, both encouraged residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks in public, regularly washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if one feels sick.
“We’re saying it until we’re blue in the face,” Jordan said.