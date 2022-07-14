City officials reviewed alternatives to a prison inmate detail for cemetery groundskeeping at a special finance committee meeting on Wednesday.
At the city’s June 29 finance committee meeting, Mayor Cosby Johnson took issue with a $49,318 contract with the Georgia Department of Corrections for a detail from a prison facility in Alma. The crew maintained the grounds at Oak Grove, Palmetto and Greenwood cemeteries, all of which are city-owned.
Johnson asked for time to speak with the department to better understand the program.
Expressing reservations about using prison labor, he wanted to know whether the prisoners or their families were being compensated in some way before acting on a contract. He also wanted to weigh the option of hiring full-time groundskeepers.
Johnson related his findings to the committee Wednesday.
“What we have come to learn is those who are incarcerated cannot be compensated unless they are in a work-release program, and the program we have is not work-release,” Johnson said.
The prisoners get additional time off their sentence based on the time they work on the detail, he continued, but the cap is one year of time deducted.
City Engineer Garrow Alberson presented the committee with three options — continuing using the prison detail, hiring two full-time employees or outsourcing the task to a contractor.
The city pays the Department of Corrections $49,318 for the labor crew but also provides a van, fuel and equipment for the inmate detail. All totaled, the prison details cost the city close to $90,000, he said.
The Department of Corrections facility in Ware County has a similar program and is closer. Alberson said he is in the process of determining whether getting a crew from that facility would save the city money.
If the city opted to hire two full-time employees, it may need to purchase more equipment. The two salaries plus fuel for lawn equipment would cost $85,000 a year, he said.
Based on proposals from a few years back and taking into account price increases and inflation, Alberson estimated a contractor who could handle the job would cost $200,000 a year.
He noted that in the weeks the city has not had the inmate detail, greenery in the cemeteries is noticeably less clean-cut.
Johnson and City Commissioner Felicia Harris, another member of the committee, asked Alberson to provide precise costs for the full city commission to discuss at a future meeting.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for July 20.