A local Sons of Confederate Veterans camp and a few individuals have again sued Brunswick for the city’s removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers in Hanover Square.

The suit was filed more than a year after the Georgia Court of Appeals confirmed Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison’s ruling that the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue. The plaintiffs in the new suit assert that, as residents, voters and taxpayers, they are stakeholders with standing to sue over the city’s “illegal” removal of the statue and pedestal.

