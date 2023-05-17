A local Sons of Confederate Veterans camp and a few individuals have again sued Brunswick for the city’s removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers in Hanover Square.
The suit was filed more than a year after the Georgia Court of Appeals confirmed Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison’s ruling that the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue. The plaintiffs in the new suit assert that, as residents, voters and taxpayers, they are stakeholders with standing to sue over the city’s “illegal” removal of the statue and pedestal.
In its ruling confirming Harrison’s order of dismissal, the appellate court wrote “none of the plaintiffs have alleged they are stakeholders to whom the city owes a duty.”
The Brunswick City Commission maintained the city had no ownership interest in the statue, which had stood in a city park since 1902 before its removal in May 2022. In the original suit, members of the Thomas March Forman Camp #485 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans said the city owned the statue and, because it was the property of a government, a Georgia law prevented its removal. Under the leadership of former commander Bennie Williams, however, the camp had taken ownership of the statue from a since-dissolved chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy for $1 and a quit claim deed.
Williams said recently he had stepped away from the Sons of Confederate Veterans camp and veterans organizations. Williams is no longer involved in the suit, which has a mostly new list of plaintiffs.
Preston D. Lewis and Richard Alan Watson are suing as individuals and by association with the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp and the Georgia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Jeff Kilgore and Barbara Whorton Smith are suing as individuals.
The four individuals are citizens of Brunswick, pay city taxes and vote in the city, which makes them stakeholders with standing to sue, the suit says.
Smith is a stakeholder because she has paid taxes that the city spent “to accomplish an illegal act,’’ the suit says.
The monument stood for 120 years after the Ladies Memorial Association, which no longer exists, raised money to memorialize lost Confederate soldiers, the suit says. The pleadings lay out the city’s plan to remove the statue as “Let’s just claim we don’t own the monument, then the monument is unprotected by state law and we can get rid of it.”
Asked why he joined as a plaintiff, Kilgore said, “Because the city broke the law, and they’re wrong.”
The monument was originally dedicated to the city, and Brunswick has maintained the park and the area around the monument for more than 100 years, Kilgore said.
The city also participated in a 1997 ceremony during which local heritage groups rededicated the monument, he said. A program for the ceremony shows there was a parade from Oak Grove Cemetery and that former Mayor Homer Wilson spoke at the event.
Kilgore said he believes in the preservation of history and also believes that the South had right to leave the union over “Yankee oppression” and the onerous tariffs the North imposed on the export of tobacco and cotton.
“The robber barons of the North were getting rich charging unreasonable tariffs and shipping costs to the producers in the South,’’ he said. “They had the absolute right to withdraw.”
The city has yet to answer the suit, which is assigned to Superior Court Judge Bert Guy.