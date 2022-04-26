An estimated 5.5 miles of some of the worst roads in Brunswick will be repaved in coming months.
The city’s finance committee voted Tuesday to recommend the acceptance of a $1.2 million bid by East Coast Asphalt for the work at the May 4 Brunswick City Commission meeting.
City engineer Garrow Alberson told committee members the roads scheduled for repaving were identified in a March 2021 assessment of every city street as the worst ones.
Some of the roads will be milled, others with crack relief layers and others with new striping.
The work could begin by mid to late June, Alberson said.
Committee members voted to approve $155,000 in SPLOST 6 funds for the fabrication and installation of way finding signs in the city,
City Manager Regina McDuffie told committee members she plans to present a preliminary budget to city commissioners at the May 4 meeting. She said there won’t be many significant changes other than to the employee pay and pension programs.
Commissioners will not be asked to approve anything after the presentation. It’s mainly for informational purposes, she said.
A final budget is expected to be approved by city commissioners at the June 15 meeting, she said.
Committee members voted to make a recommendation for $110,000 a year in funding for three years to support a proposal by Coastal Community Healthcare to open an office in downtown Brunswick. Glynn County is considering matching the financial contribution by the city.
An action plan for federal allotment estimated at $383,000 for low-income areas of the city is expected to be given to the city. Committee members agreed to recommend how that money will be allocated.
The plan is to recommend $200,000 for housing and demolition, $26,000 for infrastructure, $60,000 on public services and reducing administrative costs by $30,000.
Committee members voted to defer approval of a Back to Business Brunswick loan that has already been approved by Prime South Bank. They asked for the documentation the bank used to approve the loan using American Rescue Plan funds so a checklist can be developed so all loan applicants get equal consideration.