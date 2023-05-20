The city of Brunswick received a $2.1 million grant from the state for renovations and upgrades at Howard Coffin Park this week, but a delay in receiving the grant pushed back the rollout of the revived Brunswick Recreation Department.
“We are really, really excited, it’s the one we’ve been waiting on,” City Manager Regina McDuffie told The News.
But city officials had been told to expect the grant much sooner. As such, the original plan to take over all recreation programs from the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department has been pushed back to the spring season.
“If we’d gotten the grant in January we would have gotten started renovating and preparing the fields for September,” said McDuffie.
According to the city’s grant application, the money will be used on “renovations and improvements to Howard Coffin Park sports facilities, which are vital to the revitalization of the city of Brunswick Recreation Program.
“Recreation programs, including city sports teams and leagues, will take place in Coffin Park. This project will provide increased opportunities for physical activity, sports participation and community pride for city youth and adults.”
City officials anticipated taking over all recreation programs in the fall season, but now the county will continue to run the football, track, basketball and aquatics teams while the city renovates and upgrades the facilities and fields at Howard Coffin.
Most of the money is going towards the fields and outdoor lighting, McDuffie said. The recreation building on the property also needs some work, she said.
“The Howard Coffin Park building isn’t very functional for recreation, so I’d rebuild the whole building,” McDuffie said. “H Street, I’d rebuild that whole building too. We’re looking at a five-year plan and hopefully getting grants to support it.”
Both are older buildings, she continued. They don’t provide a lot of space to run simultaneous programs for different age groups and the technology inside is outdated.
“They were built a long time ago, they don’t meet the technological needs to support teenagers, small kids. We want an environment that has some of the things they engage in now,” McDuffie said.
Eventually, she wants to see the city provide music and technology programs at Howard Coffin Park as well, bringing in practitioners for hands-on learning.