For the first time in the 22-year history of Georgia Cities Week, the city of Brunswick will be an active participant.
The annual event, Oct. 3-9, is sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association as a way for cities across the state to celebrate their achievements and recognize the employees who made it happen.
Activities during the weeklong event in Brunswick include everything from vehicle equipment displays and student essay contests to a walking tour of historical features and a city beautification day.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said it was timely to participate this year because the city is celebrating its 250th birthday.
But in the spirit of the weeklong event, the city will focus on its accomplishments the past year and showcase ways its workers serve residents.
“We want to celebrate who we are,” he said. “We are rebranding Brunswick.”
Harvey said improvements to city parks, roads and drainage over the past year will be highlighted during the week to go along with other planned events.
On Oct. 4-7, city vehicles and equipment will be on display at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Police vehicles will be on display Oct. 4, followed by fire department vehicles Oct. 5 and public works vehicles Oct. 6.
Student essay and art contests are being submitted until Sept. 30. Awards will be given out Oct. 6.
Adults can also get in on the fun by participating in an adult scavenger hunt with a Sept. 30 deadline to submit answers.
Mathew Hill, director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, said the scavenger hunt takes anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to complete, but the hunt will take more time if done on foot, he said. Prizes will be awarded.
“It’s a way to get to learn more about your town, and you can do it with your kids,” Hill said.
Go to the city website, brunswickga.org and click on the Georgia Cities Week link to enter the scavenger hunt and for a chance to win prizes. More information about the event can also be found on the web site.
The historic walking tour planned on Oct. 8 will take participants to different locations, including Glynn Academy, Old City Hall and some of the historic businesses and structures downtown. The walking tour starts 9:45 a.m. at Brunswick City Hall on Gloucester Street.
The week of activities ends with the city beautification day on Oct. 6. Harvey said he and other city officials will join the effort to clean up city streets.