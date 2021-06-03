The first reading of the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year was held Wednesday by the Brunswick City Commission.
City manager Regina McDuffie initially proposed a $17.1 million budget. But at Wednesday’s public hearing, she presented a $17.3 million proposal.
The additional money will be used to purchase a lift truck for the city’s public works department, which was its No. 1 request when it submitted its annual budget request.
McDuffie said the proposed budget includes new funding for demolition of housing and the land bank. Drainage issues are also addressed in the budget.
The city plans to use goats to help maintain drainage ditches. The animals can reach areas workers can’t and they do a good job, she said.
Ivan Figueroa, of Brunswick, was the only person to speak during the public comment period. He said the city has lots of needs and limited resources, but he expressed concerns about the city’s staff shortage in public safety. He asked city officials to “redouble” their efforts to hire more staff and ensure officers have the best equipment to work with.
A final reading of the budget will be held at the June 16 meeting.
McDuffie said the city is paying close attention to recruitment efforts and ways to retain officers.
City police chief Kevin Jones made a presentation later in the meeting for a way to retain more of his officers. He said 12 city police officers live outside county lines. He asked commissioners to consider allowing officers living in adjacent counties to drive their patrol vehicles home.
Jones said surrounding law enforcement agencies already have that policy, including the Glynn County Police Department. Ten city officers would be eligible to take their vehicles home.
The officers would be charged $35 a paycheck for the right.
Recently, the city lost an officer living in Charlton County who was hired by the Kingsland Police Department, he said.
“It will help us retain officers,” he said.
McDuffie said it is a priority to retain city police officers. She said the issue has been raised when she has had discussions with some of the officers.
“We have to be competitive in that process,” she said.
Some commissioners expressed concerns about the cost, which has not been determined. But Jones said it costs more than $23,000 to train an officer and months before he or she can go on a road patrol alone.
Commissioners unanimously approved allowing the vehicles to be taken home for the next 24 months. A study will be done in a year to evaluate the program and determine whether to make the policy permanent.
In other business, rezoning of the site of the old Days Inn form highway commercial to planned development was approved after a lengthy conversation.
The request is to build a five-story apartment complex with a maximum of 170 units.
Traffic impacts would be minimal because the entrances would be on side streets instead of Gloucester Street.
Ryan Hughes, one of the developers, said the complex will be studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom affordable apartments. The ground floor will be parking because the site is in a flood zone.
“We love the location next to a park and close to downtown,” he said.
Commissioner Felicia Harris expressed support for more affordable housing in the city.
“Gentrification is something I don’t want to see in Brunswick,” she said.
Hughes said it will take 18 to 20 months to complete construction once ground has been broken.
One concern was the city’s ability to respond to a fire in a building that tall. The city doesn’t have a truck with a ladder tall enough to reach the top floor, but fire chief Randy Mobley said his department could respond to a fire as long as the trucks can get close enough to the building.
Businessman Michael Kaufman expressed support for the proposal during the public comment period. He referenced a study showing downtown Brunswick could easily absorb 300 to 400 new residents.
“I think this will address the affordable housing issue,” he said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the request.
City drainage problems have been an ongoing problem in certain areas. There are plans to complete the design work for the College Park area while the city waits for a grant to help fund the work.
Commissioner Johnny Cason said residents there have been waiting for years for the work to be done.
“What do we say to residents?” he asked. “They don’t see anything.”
City engineer Garrow Alberson said the only thing that can be done is to reassure residents they aren’t forgotten.
“We have to assure them we are pushing this along,” he said. “Work is being done.”
Harris said state lawmakers representing the city need to help support funding for the work.
The rejection of the SPLOST referendum in March makes it more challenging for city officials to address draining problems in other parts of Brunswick.
The city identified the 15 worst areas for flooding and prioritized them.
Alberson asked city officials to use some of the SPLOST overage funds from the one that just expired to prepare for work on the top four flood prone areas on the priority list.
He asked commissioners to approve funding for the top four projects — Albany Street between F and G streets; the intersection of Macon and Talmadge streets; Wildwood Ditch and Riverside.
The proposal was approved unanimously.
Commissioners also heard the first readings on amendments to the city’s sign ordinance. The changes are designed to make it easier for people to understand to requirements based on the zoning of a property.
“As long as you know your zoning, it’s plug and play,” city attorney Brian Corry said.
A second reading of the ordinance will be held at the June 16 meeting, along with another one on buffer requirements that will most affect new development.