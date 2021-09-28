Brunswick officials are making plans to manage the city's own recreation programs which are currently run by the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department.
City officials have expressed disappointment over the lack of participation in athletic and recreation programs by city residents since the county began managing them in 2013 after the last Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) negotiations.
During negotiations in 2012, city officials agreed to take a lower percentage of LOST revenue in exchange for the county taking over animal control, traffic and recreation.
During a city finance committee meeting Monday, City Manager Regina McDuffie said there are no complaints by the city for the traffic and animal control services provided by the county.
McDuffie said a committee will be formed to help determine what is needed in order for the city to take over its own recreation programs in a way that is seamless.
“We need to make sure we have the facilities to do the programs they expect,” McDuffie said.
The city will also look at the recreation and after-school programs already offered in the community to make sure the new programs compliment and don't compete with them.
“We’ve got to take into account what is needed to support city recreation programs,” she said. “It will take a full-court effort to make this work.”
In other business, the city finance committee:
• Voted to recommend approval of a $2.8 million project to complete the final two phases of the ongoing Magnolia Park drainage and road improvement project.
City Engineer Garrow Alberson said the first phase of the work is nearly finished, along with water line improvements by the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission. The last two phases have been lumped together with funding coming from three sources, including a $1.5 million low-interest loan.
If everything goes as planned, the project could be completed July 1, 2022, Alberson said.
• Was told the city could be the recipient of some pervious parking lot projects as part of a state Environmental Protection Division grant to help reduce stormwater runoff.
A study determined three areas highest on the list for the improvements.
The city fire station on Gloucester Street would get a parking lot on the side of the building where vehicles are sometimes parked on the grass. Areas around Liberty Ship Park would get improvements to collect runoff and reduce flow into local waterways.
And Goodyear Park, which is seeing increased usage since recent improvements were completed, will get two small parking lots. Currently people park on the shoulder of the road.
The project will cost $489,000, with the city’s share being $89,124.