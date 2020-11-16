Brunswick city officials have drafted a SPLOST VII list they plan to discuss at Wednesday’s meeting in anticipation that the county will hold a referendum question next year.

If county officials proceed with a referendum and it is approved by voters, the city would get more than $15.8 million in funding.

The bulk of the money, more than $11.5 million, would be spent on a number of public works infrastructure projects including more than $4 million to mill and pave streets, $5 million for storm drainage improvements, $1 million for downtown parking/infrastructure, $600,000 on trails, $250,000 in improvements at Old City Hall and $500,000 for sidewalk replacement and upgrades.

More than $1.7 million would be spent on public safety, including $1 million for a new fire ladder truck, $570,000 for the replacement of police vehicles, $100,000 for an emergency generator for the police department and $57,000 for a boat for law enforcement.

Parks and community services would receive more than $1.9 million. The Mary Ross Waterfront Park development project would receive $500,000; the R. Lawrence Youth Center would receive $750,000 in funding; $450,000 would be budgeted for renovations to the second and third floors of the Ritz Theatre; the R. Harris Senior Center would receive $175,000 for improvements; and historic squares would receive $87,000 in funding.

The city’s information technology would receive $550,000 in funding for integrated software.

Mayor Cornell Harvey said a meeting is also being planned next week with county officials to discuss a possible referendum.

Before commissioners discuss SPLOST VII, they will make a decision about the Confederate monument in Hanover Square.

The vote was originally scheduled at the Nov. 3 meeting, but commissioners delayed making a decision after an hour-long closed executive session to discuss the legal ramifications of their decision.

“We are going to make a decision,” Harvey said. “This issue hasn’t been resolved.”

In other business, city officials are expected to vote on an amendment for additional funding related to the closure of the T Street Landfill. The amendment, if approved, would increase the original construction budget more than $223,000. The city’s share is nearly $75,000.

City officials will also discuss revisions to the stormwater management ordinance and consider a deed of conveyance with the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission.

