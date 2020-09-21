Georgia Bureau of Investigations officials say a Brunswick police officer was returning fire Saturday when he shot and killed a suspect.
Charles Eric Moses Jr., 33, of Brunswick, was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the GBI said.
The victim was Black; the police officer was White.
The GBI is investigating the shooting, which is routine when police are involved.
The incident occurred at the corner of Monck and Grant streets, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
The incident started shortly after 5 p.m. when a Brunswick patrol officer spotted a vehicle speeding excessively, according to the GBI.
Patrol officers were looking for the suspected vehicle when they came upon Charles Eric Moses Jr., 33, who was walking.
Moses, a Brunswick resident, ran when he saw the police, the GBI said.
Brunswick police Lt. Donald Babbin was among those who ran after him, the GBI said.
The GBI said Moses “fired numerous shots in the direction” of Babbin.
Babbin returned fire and struck Moses, the GBI said.
Moses’ body will undergo an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.
Police recovered a weapon at the scene, the GBI said.
Babbin is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the GBI investigation, Jones said.
Once the GBI’s independent investigation is complete, the results will be submitted to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
A Boston native, Babbin joined the Brunswick police force in 2006. He is credited with establishing the police department’s K9 unit, raising $50,000 to outfit the department with four dogs.