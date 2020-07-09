Brunswick police discovered the bodies of a mother and her young son Tuesday inside a residence at 2302 Bartow St., city police Chief Kevin Jones said.
The 46-year-old woman and the 11-year-old boy had been deceased inside the home for several weeks before discovery, Jones said.
Police discovered the two after a relative called and said “she had not seen or heard from her cousin and her son in about two weeks,” according to a Brunswick police daily log entry.
Police arrived around 2 p.m. at the home at the corner of Bartow and M streets.
“Officers made entry into the house and found the bodies,” Jones said.
Due to the length of time before the two were discovered, there was no clear indication of a cause of death, Jones said.
Because of the circumstances surrounding their deaths, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to take over the case, Jones said.
Stacy Carson, agent in charge of the GBI’s Kingsland office, said the bodies had been inside the house “for an extended period of time.”
She said the the mother and son are undergoing autopsies at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler. There is no obvious indication of foul play, she said.
“At this time it is being treated as a death investigation,” Carson said.
Authorities have not released the names of the mother and son.