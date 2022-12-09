The protectors of Brunswick are offering a night of holiday guardians on the big screen Saturday at Mary Ross Park.

Hosted by the Brunswick Police Department, the 6 p.m. showing of the 2012 animated movie “Rise of the Guardians” is free and all are invited to join the city’s men and woman in blue for the viewing. However, donations of socks, hats and gloves for needy children in the community would most welcome from all who attend.

