The protectors of Brunswick are offering a night of holiday guardians on the big screen Saturday at Mary Ross Park.
Hosted by the Brunswick Police Department, the 6 p.m. showing of the 2012 animated movie “Rise of the Guardians” is free and all are invited to join the city’s men and woman in blue for the viewing. However, donations of socks, hats and gloves for needy children in the community would most welcome from all who attend.
The special movie night is part of an ongoing sock, hat and gloves drive, which is being held jointly by the Brunswick Police Department and Communities in Schools (CIS) of Glynn County. The drive started Nov. 27 and continues through Dec. 21. During that time, folks can drop off socks, gloves and hats at the Brunswick Police Department, 206 Mansfield St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Such clothing items are vital but often in short supply. City police and the folks at CIS hope to help ensure no child goes without during the winter months ahead. “As temperatures change, we realize many children go without these items daily,” said Angela Smith, the department’s assistant chief of administration. “In response to an overlooked need, the department has partnered with Communities in Schools to collect as many of these items as possible.”
Families are encouraged Saturday to bring blankets and chairs and settle in for the movie night. “Guardians on the Rise” features the voices of actors Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, Chris Pine, Jude Law and others providing the voices of Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny as they battle bad guy Pitch to protect the hopes and dreams of children everywhere.
Popcorn will be provided.
“We’re ready to enjoy some popcorn and watch a great movie with the community we serve,” Smith said. “Please come out and join us.”
For more information about the clothing drive or movie night, call Brittany Slay at 912-279-2653.