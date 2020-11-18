City police investigate home invasion
A Brunswick man told police two men barged into his home Monday night in the 800 block of J Street and robbed him at gunpoint, police said.
The man told police he had just returned from the store around 7 p.m. and was carrying in groceries when the two men barged in behind him through the front door, police said. One of the assailants held him at gunpoint over the kitchen table while the other took power tools, a 42-inch flat screen television and $200 cash, police said. The robbers then absconded out of the home’s back door
A roommate who was in a backroom at the time said he only got a glimpse of the suspects as they ran out the back door, police said.
— The Brunswick News