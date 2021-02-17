A plan designed to make improvements at every city park by summertime was unveiled at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting.
City manager Regina McDuffie said an assessment of every city park has been made to determine improvements needed. Work ranges from pressure cleaning pavement and improved lighting to new benches and replacing aging swing sets and other playground equipment. New trash cans, signage and green space will be added to the parks.
McDuffie said covered pavilions and grilles could also be added to the parks that don’t have them.
Partnerships with the business community could also help the city with the task of improving the parks. The city has more than $383,000 in SPLOST funds for city parks and another $250,000 will be available if a new SPLOST is approved when a special election is held in March.
“We will try to get more support for improvements,” McDuffie said. “We will reach out to businesses to sponsor.”
Earlier in the meeting, city officials held a public hearing for two alcohol license requests. They were both approved, but city officials expressed disappointment that the owner of the new Striplings General Store in Brunswick didn’t show up to answer questions.
Commissions said they understand Striplings is a chain of stores, but they still had questions they would have liked to be answered such as when the store will open.
“I think we need to put our eyes on the people who apply for these licenses,” commissioner Felicia Harris said.
Even an online appearance by the franchise owner or a representative would have been acceptable, considering the pandemic, Harris said.
It would have also enabled commissioners to welcome a new business to the community, commissioner Julie Martin said.