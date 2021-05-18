City officials have more than $2.1 million in undesignated SPLOST VI funds remaining that they plan to use for a variety of projects.
They will discuss a proposal to allocate the money for storm drainage improvements and sidewalk replacement and upgrades at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting.
Some of the money will also be used to reimburse the city for projects completed over budget that required a withdrawal from the city’s general fund to cover the budget overages if commissioners approve the recommendation.
An estimated $1.3 million will be spent on stormwater improvements and $50,000 would be spent on sidewalks. The city’s general fund would be reimbursed $328,235 for budget overages related to the completion of certain SPLOST VI projects.
The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority will present its annual report and explain how the business community adapted last year to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will also consider proposed revisions to the Norwich Commons revolving loan fund to support businesses along the Norwich Commons Corridor.
Commissioners will be asked to sign a letter of support to the state’s Department of Community Affairs for a tax credit award to help redevelop the site of the old Golden Isles Inn. If approved, it could lead to a 57-unit townhouse community to help provide quality, safe and affordable housing in the city.
The virtual meeting begins at 6 p.m. Go to Facebook.com/citybwkga or cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/92567525796 to watch the meeting.