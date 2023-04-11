Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission will continue reviewing plans for a major apartment complex development on U.S. 17 in the city limits on Wednesday.

“They’re presenting the traffic study and tightening up the plan, and we’ll review it and make a recommendation to the City Commission,” said PAC Chairman Lance Sabbe.

More from this section

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.