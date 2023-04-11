Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission will continue reviewing plans for a major apartment complex development on U.S. 17 in the city limits on Wednesday.
“They’re presenting the traffic study and tightening up the plan, and we’ll review it and make a recommendation to the City Commission,” said PAC Chairman Lance Sabbe.
The most recent plans for the complex — called Island View and slated for 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave. — shows 204 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.
One wrinkle in the plan is the parking. Maritime Homes LLC, owned by local developer Vassa Cate, is proposing to provide around 100 fewer parking spaces than required.
Cate and architects with Roberts Civil Engineering explained that studies of other similarly sized developments have shown that the city’s requirement of two spaces per residential unit is unnecessary for this project since all units are one- and two-bedrooms.
They are asking to reduce the availability of parking to 1.5 spaces per unit or to be allowed to include additional parking in the second phase of the Island View project, which Cate plans to develop into townhomes and commercial units.
The development has already received pushback from residents and environmental advocates. Residents of the nearby Marshview condo complex say it will cause flooding by impeding stormwater drainage. They also say the developer is failing to take steps to stop construction-related dust from blanketing the complex, among other things.
At a PAC work session last month, Alice Keyes with the environmental advocacy group One Hundred Miles said plans fail to abide by the city’s Glynn Avenue Design Framework, which places additional restrictions on developments along U.S. 17 to encourage public access to the marshfront, “human-scaled” development and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.
City planning and zoning officials maintain the plan is compliant with all relevant city codes.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
Also on the agenda is a proposal to split a parcel at 1200 Gloucester St. into three. According to the application, the request is to re-divide the property, which it notes was not always one piece.
If approved, it would result in one property at 1200 Gloucester, one fronting on Albany Street and one fronting on Wolfe Street. Most of the property is paved over but vacant. It is formerly the location of a car dealership, according to city documents. A renovated building that was once an Amoco station, built in the 1950s, sits on the Gloucester Street side.
“Future owners will decide (how to use the land),” states the application, filed by Karen North. “Until sold, the land (will) remain as-is.”