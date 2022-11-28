The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission will meet with a developer proposing to build a 300-unit apartment complex near Glynn Middle on Tuesday to discuss the application further.

The commission will not make any final decisions, Tuesday’s meeting is only for discussion between city officials and the developer, said City Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter. The planning commission does not have the final say on development applications but makes recommendations to the Brunswick City Commission.

