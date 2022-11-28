The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission will meet with a developer proposing to build a 300-unit apartment complex near Glynn Middle on Tuesday to discuss the application further.
The commission will not make any final decisions, Tuesday’s meeting is only for discussion between city officials and the developer, said City Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter. The planning commission does not have the final say on development applications but makes recommendations to the Brunswick City Commission.
The meeting will be open to the public, but no public hearing has been scheduled.
“They requested to sit down with our board and discuss concerns about their project, to try to, I guess, get the application to the board’s expectations,” Hunter said.
M&P Development LLC is the development company that proposed the project at 503 Lanier Blvd. and 1555 Fourth Ave. On the application, Port City Partners owner Brad Piazza is listed as a managing partner.
According to the application, the complex would have five floors with parking space on the ground floor and living space on the top four floors. The total height of the structure would be around 72 feet.
“Shade structures and other roof-top amenities will not be included in the building height calculations,” the application states.
The application was withdrawn at a planning commission meeting earlier this month after city staff and commission members expressed concern with the development’s size and what impacts that many tenants could have on Brunswick’s infrastructure.
“It was the density, the access, the traffic. Really everything you hear at other meetings,” Hunter said.
After the Nov. 9 meeting, Hunter told The News he had reservations himself as to whether the project could meet the city’s road, drainage and parking requirements.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
This is the first workshop-style meeting the city’s planning commission has held, Hunter said. Glynn County’s Islands Planning Commission has held at least one, so they are not unheard of locally, he said.
“This is the first time it’s been requested. It’s not something that’s unusual. It’s just not something that’s been requested of us before,” Hunter said.