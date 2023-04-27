Updated Island View apartment plan

An updated site plan for the Island View apartment complex shows a new addition to the west of the property — immediately adjacent to Marshview Condos.

 Provided graphic

The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission will consider a revised site plan for an apartment complex on U.S. 17 that nearby residents say is worse than the original.

A special-called meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. today in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St.

More from this section

FaithWorks files permit to relocate The Well

FaithWorks files permit to relocate The Well

FaithWorks has filed for a city permit to relocate its services — including the Sparrows Nest food pantry and The Well — to a property at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street.