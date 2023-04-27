The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission will consider a revised site plan for an apartment complex on U.S. 17 that nearby residents say is worse than the original.
A special-called meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. today in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St.
The PAC voted to defer a decision on the site plan two weeks ago because it showed substantially fewer parking spaces than city code requires.
“It’s a revised site plan. They have added an additional parcel to their project,” said Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter.
The most recent plans for the complex — called Island View and slated for 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave. — show 204 apartment units in nine three-story buildings in the first phase. A second phase on the adjacent parcel to the south is slated to include another 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings.
The new plans address the parking issue, adding around 50 more parking spaces, but it’s still short of city requirements.
“It puts them at 403 spaces, which is 11%, or 53 spaces, below what’s required,” Hunter said. “But the tradeoff is, if we insist on 53 more spaces, that reduces the amount of green space and increases the stormwater runoff, and everything in the Glynn Avenue Design Framework encourages us to lessen those things. The tradeoff isn’t worth it, and we recommend approving it with the additional available parking.
“This is obviously additional information so we felt it was appropriate to have a called meeting so it can go to the city commission.”
The new plan poses a significant problem for residents of the Marshview Condos complex. They were already unhappy with the buffer shown on the site plan between the apartments and the condos, resident Mary McFadden said. It wouldn’t be tall enough, for one, allowing apartment dwellers to see into their windows.
In order to get closer to the city’s parking requirements, the developer — Maritime Homes LLC, owned by local developer Vassa Cate — elected to buy the property immediately adjacent to Marshview, extend the parking into that land and add another apartment building.
“At this point we just want them to back up off of us,” McFadden said.
There is a fence in the plans, Hunter said, but no details on its height or composition were included or required at this stage of the process.
Helen Stapleton, another Marshview resident, is about ready to give up fighting the whole thing. At 82, she says she’s committed to where she lives.
“I won’t be able to take two steps out of my back door without bumping into that fence,” Stapleton said. “I’ve thought about what I would like to say to Vassa, but I’ve been praying to the Holy Spirit and believe he will move the building.”
None of the residents’ original concerns have been addressed, McFadden said. They are worried about whether the complex will affect stormwater drainage and say it doesn’t comply with the vision laid out for U.S. 17 development in the Glynn Avenue Design Framework.
Hunter has said at past meetings that parking is the only area of city code with which the development doesn’t comply.
“It’s still very important to us since we’re in the special district they adhere to the Glynn Avenue Design Framework,” she said.