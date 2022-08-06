Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission will consider an application for a 216-unit apartment and commercial development between U.S. 17 and Riverside Drive next week.
As proposed, the development at 3210 Glynn Ave. includes nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated parking and infrastructure.
“However, it is a concept plan,” a staff report on the application reads. “There is still a great deal of planning work ahead that could affect the number of units, road and parking alignment, ingress/egress locations, storm water retention, road alignment, etc. Items such as traffic studies, architectural renderings, tree inventories, landscape plans, etc., are all required prior to allowing development to begin.”
The planning commission will discuss the application at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will be held in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
Planning commissioners make recommendations to the Brunswick City Commission.
The owners, listed in the application as Sean Kasper, administrator of the Estate of Mary Elizabeth Harrod, and VC Dirt are also asking the city to annex the northern half of the property, which is outside city limits, and rezone it from a collection of commercial and residential zones into one planned development district in order to standardize zoning regulations.
“The proposed annexation will be beneficial to the property owners as they will be able to operate within a single jurisdiction instead of two,” the staff report states. “This will streamline the development process and eliminate an unusual ‘pocket’ of unincorporated Glynn County within the city.”
The planned development text — the document detailing the specific regulations applying to the planned development district — differs from the city’s normal regulations in one significant way: it eliminates a 300-foot buffer between residential units and establishments serving alcohol.
Among other things, the report also looks at how the proposal fits with the city’s Glynn Avenue Design Framework and comprehensive plan, noting it complies with both.
“The conceptual development does fit generally within the collective vision for the redevelopment of this corridor and our zoning requirements,” the report concludes.
• An application to subdivide a vacant property at 5033 Habersham St. into two parcels, each roughly three acres in size. The property is in a limited industrial zone but is currently wooded.
• An update on the city’s ordinance revision project.