Maritime Homes LLC site plan
Buy Now

A 216-unit apartment complex and commercial development is being proposed at 3210 Glynn Ave.

 Provided art

Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission will consider an application for a 216-unit apartment and commercial development between U.S. 17 and Riverside Drive next week.

As proposed, the development at 3210 Glynn Ave. includes nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated parking and infrastructure.

More from this section

And they call it puppy love

And they call it puppy love

Theirs was an old-fashioned romance. Unlike many millennial love stories today unfolding on the likes of Bumble or Match.com, they were set up by their parents.