Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission voted to recommend city commissioners approve an application to annex and rezone a roughly 10-acre parcel of land on U.S 17 on Wednesday.
“The purpose of the rezoning is to consolidate (the parcel) into one master plan with commercial and residential uses,” said city Planning and Codes Director John Hunter.
Hunter recommended including a requirement that the developer comes back to the planning commission at multiple stages when designing the final plan to ensure the public gets a chance to view them.
Planning commissioners deferred the application at their last meeting because they did not feel residents in the surrounding area, including the Riverside neighborhood, had been given adequate advance notice of a public hearing on the application. The planning commission only offers recommendations to the Brunswick City Commission. City commissioners will consider a final ruling at a future meeting.
While the details are not set in stone, the developer proposes 216 apartment units at 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave. in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.
“This is all still conceptual. Absent the rezoning and annexation, it's hard for the developer to move forward with the due diligence for the proper,” said Brian Hunt, with Robert Civil Engineering. “I think it's a good opportunity to take an unsightly situation and turn it into a nice development.”
One resident of the Marshview condo complex said the developer had not tried to contact all residents of the area, which showed bad faith on their part. Further, the pavement would cause flooding during storms in an area that's already low-lying and more people living there will only make a dangerous traffic situation along that stretch of U.S. 17, the site of multiple accidents in the preceding week, worse.
Several more residents expressed similar concerns with the size of the development, saying it would have severe negative impacts on traffic and drainage.
In response, Hunt said the developer can already build the conceptual plan. The annexation and rezoning simply make the process much easier for them and creates more accountability to the public, he said.
“What we're showing is actually scaled back from (what is allowed by) the current zoning,” Hunt said.
The developer has to, by law, follow drainage laws at multiple levels of government, he said. Because U.S. 17 is a state road, Hunt said the developer is limited in what it can do to address traffic.
Motions to recommend the city commission approve both the rezoning and annexation passed unanimously, with planning commissioners David Bowers, William Kitts, Anita Collins and Grace Greene voting in favor.
Bowers said he would be paying close attention to the project as it proceeds through the development approval process.
“I'll be there at that 40% site plan and I'll be there at that 90% site plan and we'll dig into that thing,” said Bowers.
The city commission will hold a public hearing on the application on Oct. 5.
Planning commissioners also voted to recommend city commissioners approve a request from the Hunter, Maclean, Exley & Dunn law firm to rezone a property at 50 Faith Ave. to allow for “agricultural uses such as growing and harvesting fruits and vegetables and the construction and use of a greenhouse and two buildings for growing hydroponic vegetables.”
The property is owned by the Glynn County Board of Education, but Attorney Joey Strength, representing Hunter Maclean, said a company called 5 Oaks Farm, owned by Adam Wainwright, is the real purpose behind the rezoning.
Wainwright has a passion for farming, he says, and hopes to bring that passion to Glynn County with this educational resource.
Former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey spoke in opposition to the rezoning request.
“It seems every time someone tries to develop something, they do it in a covert way,” Harvey said.
Liberty Roll-Offs & Recycling, a garbage and debris disposal company got a property in the city rezoned years ago, he said, claiming they only wanted an outdoor storage yard.
“Next thing we know they have a garbage transfer place, which had a detrimental effect on Magnolia Park,” Harvey said.
Harvey said he was glad to see Wainwright bringing a passion to the city, but he didn't feel like this was a good place for agriculture. North Brunswick is starting to redevelop and come into its own, Harvey said, and he felt the proposal would have a detrimental impact.
Ben Hartman, also representing the law firm, said it was unfair to disparage the Wainwrights, who are “community heroes” and have been true to their word in the past.
Rene Young lives nearby and supported the application, saying it would be preferable to more homes, which would worsen traffic.
The commission voted 3-0 to approve the application, Bowers, Kitts and Collins voting in favor. Greene recused herself because her husband is involved in the project.
In other business, the commission:
• Voted to recommend the city commission approve a request to divide a 1.39-acre property at 3025 Ellis St. in two. A house sits on one half of the property, the other half contains no structures.