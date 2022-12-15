The glow over the city of Brunswick at night may be interfering with newly hatched turtles trying to find their way to the sea.
That is what the Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission was told by an environmentalist when deferring a final determination on a proposed ordinance to cut down on nuisance lights in the city.
Newly appointed planning commissioner David Bowers said he’d seen the city’s sign ordinance, which allows it to ban nuisance signage. It did not address nuisance lighting so he took it upon himself to write up a draft lighting ordinance.
In addition to nuisance lighting, it would address the impact of city lighting on turtle nesting habitats on Jekyll Island.
Alice Keyes, an environmental advocate with One Hundred Miles, said her organization had seen evidence to suggest the “sky glow” produced by Brunswick has caused some misorientation among newly hatched sea turtles attempting to make their way to the ocean.
“Brunswick has a significant sky-glow issue that contributes to some confusion on the beaches,” Keyes said.
City Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter said the draft prepared by Bowers will have to be evaluated by the city’s legal counsel.
Planning Commission Chairman Lance Sabbe said he would like to see some of the evidence from One Hundred Miles before incorporating anything regarding sea turtles into a potential lighting ordinance.
The planning commission also held a lengthy discussion of changes to the city’s planned development district ordinance.
In effect, a planned development, or PD, is a custom zoning classification. Landowners submit the regulations they wish to abide by and the city considers whether to approve or deny the request.
Rather than the overall zoning code, each PD is governed by an individual PD text that typically uses one of the city’s other zoning designations as a baseline on which to build the custom rules.
Currently, the city has three PD frameworks — PD-Infill, PD-Traditional Neighborhood, PD-General.
Combining all three could be done easily without losing anything, said Russ Marane, who is working with the city planning department on a contract basis.
It’s a little confusing as is, he said. The rules around the combined PD are much more simple and easy to follow for city staff, elected officials and developers.
Commission members Grace Greene and Anita Collins wanted to be more strict with planned developments by making them temporary. She suggested giving them 12 to 18 months to begin a construction project before automatically reverting a PD text back to the original zoning.
A problem in the city is PD texts approved in years past and retaining their “legacy zoning,” said Hunter. Oftentimes, that old zoning is no longer palatable to the people living near the lots.
Once the new PD ordinance is finished, Hunter said the planning commission will likely want to request the City Commission impose a moratorium on new planned developments until the ordinance is either approved or rejected.