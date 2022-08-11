City planning commission defers action on 216-unit U.S. 17 development

Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission voted to defer a rezoning and annexation request that would pave the way for a 216-unit apartment complex and commercial development after dozens of residents from the Riverside neighborhood and Marshview condo complex showed up to Wednesday’s meeting.
The planning commission does not make final decisions on rezoning or annexation requests. It makes only recommendations to the Brunswick City Commission.
Residents raised concerns about the impact so many new residents would have on traffic and roadway, drainage, water and sewer infrastructure, as well as how the tree canopy might be affected.
An overlay implementing several additional restrictions, part of the Glynn Avenue Design Framework, promotes walkability and “human-scaled” construction, keeping the marshfront areas open for public use, offstreet parking for residents and large sidewalks for pedestrians, similar to Brunswick’s downtown area.
The plans presented Wednesday were compliant with the framework’s requirements.
“However, it is a concept plan,” a staff report on the application reads. “There is still a great deal of planning work ahead that could affect the number of units, road and parking alignment, ingress/egress locations, storm water retention, road alignment, etc. Items such as traffic studies, architectural renderings, tree inventories, landscape plans, etc., are all required prior to allowing development to begin.”
Rather than worrying about compliance with the Glynn Avenue Design Framework, Riverside resident Hal Hart said the plan should take a closer look at how such issues will affect people who live nearby.
“You didn’t hear about that at all,” Hart said.
He and others also felt like they were not provided adequate notice and wanted more time to consider the application.
City Planning Director John Hunter acknowledged the sign placement may not have been ideal, as both were on U.S. 17 and none were placed on Norman Street, which runs behind the property.
After hearing from the public and discussing the matter among the other commissioners, Planning Commissioner William Kitts motioned to defer the application to their next meeting to allow more time for commissioners and citizens to study the application. The motion passed unanimously.
The development, proposed by Maritime Homes LLC, includes nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated parking and infrastructure.
The proposal was part of an annexation request as nearly half the lot was in the county and would be subject to different zoning laws, and part rezoning request. The applicant asked for the entire property to be rezoned from a collection of residential and commercial zones to a consistent, mixed-use planned development.
Wesley Franks and Robert Hunt, both with Roberts Civil Engineering, addressed questions about the development. Franks said the developer is conducting a tree inventory of the property and will conduct a traffic study to determine how traffic flow will be affected. They could not say how the developer plans to utilize the units, whether as short-term vacation rentals or long-term leased apartments or condos.
Planning Commissioner Anita Collins asked if the developers were locked into 216 units. Franks responded that the number will fluctuate but did not want to commit to a lower number and that they will attempt to preserve large trees on the property.
Woody Woodside, former president of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said he long supported development along the U.S. 17 corridor. Smart development and investment of the corridor is essential to the future of Brunswick, he added.
The roads and intersections of U.S. 17 at Parkwood Drive and Norman Street need serious work.
“We have an opportunity to do something wonderful if we do it the right way,” Woodside said.
Missy Neu, a member of Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission and also a Riverside resident, offered some advice to the city’s planning commission. She suggested determining their priorities and engaging in a give-and-take with the developer, potentially waiving some requirements in favor of saving trees.
“I think the city is in a very unique position to incentivize this developer to do some of the things they don’t have to do,” Neu said.
In other business, the commission voted to approve an application to subdivide a vacant property at 5033 Habersham St. into two parcels, each roughly three acres in size. The property is in a limited industrial zone and is currently wooded.