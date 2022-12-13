Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission will meet on Wednesday to consider, among other things, a revision to the city code to deal with “nuisance lighting.”
“We don’t have a mechanism right now to deal with nuisance lighting — something that is overly lit or purposely lit to annoy somebody,” said city Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter. “If lighting is infringing upon a residential area in an obnoxious manner, it would give a mechanism to deal with that.”
Local governments adopt lighting rules for other reasons than simple nuisance abatement, he said. Locally, the Jekyll Island Authority has an ordinance with rules tailored to sea turtles. Normal lights might confuse turtles hatching at night, causing them to head further up the beach rather than into the ocean.
According to the federal Fish and Wildlife Service, half of all animal species are nocturnal.
“Many species rely on natural patterns of light and dark to navigate, nest, mate, hide from predators and cue behaviors,” according to the FWC’s website.
Other municipalities have ordinances geared toward preserving a view of the night sky, part of what Hunter called the dark-sky movement.
Either way, preserving the darkness of night has its benefits. But Hunter said the city recognizes the other side of the coin is safety. Well-lit streets are generally safer, he acknowledged, and said the planning board will take it into account at Wednesday’s meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
Also on the agenda is a discussion of how to improve the city’s planned development district procedures. Three different sections of the local code govern planned developments, or PDs, instead of one.
“In some cases, they have different requirements for submissions and evaluations. It’s basically a holdover from old sections of the code,” Hunter said.
In effect, a PD is a custom zoning classification. The landowner submits the regulations they wish to abide by, and the city considers whether to approve or deny the request. Rather than the overall zoning code, each PD is governed by an individual PD text.
The planning board has no development applications to consider this month, he said.