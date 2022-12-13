Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission will meet on Wednesday to consider, among other things, a revision to the city code to deal with “nuisance lighting.”

“We don’t have a mechanism right now to deal with nuisance lighting — something that is overly lit or purposely lit to annoy somebody,” said city Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter. “If lighting is infringing upon a residential area in an obnoxious manner, it would give a mechanism to deal with that.”

