The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a request to divide 1722 and 1724 Albany St. into two separate tax parcels.
A two family dwelling at 1722 and a single family home at 1724 are both listed as having been constructed in the 1940s, according to a city staff report on the application.
While both properties now fail to meet certain requirements, like minimum lot size, the planning and appeals commission and the city commission are empowered by local ordinance to grant variances in unique cases.
This case is unique, the staff report reads, because both buildings were constructed before current minimum lot size of 4,500 was established for the two lots in 1965.