When it comes to public transit, Brunswick is something of a “donut hole.”
That’s how Coastal Regional Commission Executive Director Allen Burns referred to the city at a Glynn County Commission work session on Tuesday.
The regional commission provides relatively cheap rides to the general public via the Coastal Regional Coaches program — $5 one-way trips, and an additional $10 every time one of the buses crosses county lines. He’s got a little more than 50 buses serving the Georgia coast, 11 of which are stationed in Glynn County.
One thing he can’t do, though, is transport people between two points within a city’s limits or the CRC could lose the federal funding that pays for a large chunk of the program.
“If you live here downtown and want a trip to the hospital, I can’t do that,” Burns told county commissioners at the work session.
Brunswick city officials attended the county commission’s Tuesday meeting to pitch a “microtransit” system to help people of little means get around town by offering one-way fares of $3 — round-trip and monthly pass prices to be determined — with short wait times of around 15 to 20 minutes.
Rather than a traditional fixed-route bus, city officials, including City Manager Regina McDuffie, believe a small fleet of five seven-passenger vans operating like a ride-share system would best serve citizens. The service, as McDuffie envisions it, would feature the vans making short trips around town, picking up and dropping off multiple riders as necessary. The city would pay for the equipment while a third-party company would hire, train and manage drivers and dispatch duties.
The county commission did not take a stance on whether to support the system on Tuesday.
McDuffie told The News that the city hopes to help people with this program who can’t afford their own vehicle or other means of transportation — people with low incomes, seniors on fixed incomes and disabled people.
Jim Ritchey, a transportation consultant retained by the city, told county commissioners that almost 14,000 of the county’s 85,000 residents are in poverty and 7,858 have a disability. Another 18,310 are seniors and, accounting for America’s aging population, he said that number could rise to 27,000 over the next 20 years.
College students are another potential target market, he said.
Starting off small to evaluate demand is the smart move, Ritchey said, because paying for the service will not be cheap. Federal Department of Transportation grant programs will fund the acquisition of five vans, three 25-passenger buses for a planned route to St. Simons Island, security cameras for the buses and shop equipment and 100% of the first year’s operation. In later years, Ritchey said the DOT will fund 80% of the transit program.
If the city keeps fares low, it’s unlikely the transit system would turn a profit, he said.
Because the “urbanized area,” as recognized by the DOT, extends outside the city limits, county participation is essential to make it work, Ritchey said.
Before the city can start rolling out the transit program, Ritchey said the city and county will need to come to a formal operating agreement, ideally some time this year.
Citing traffic data, he said nearly 7,000 people commute from outside the city limits to jobs in Brunswick, while 2,000 commute from the city to the mainland county for work and 5,000 commute from both the city and county to St. Simons Island.
“If you don’t expand this beyond the city limits, it doesn’t get where people need to go,” Ritchey said.
Ritchey proposed a phased approach, with the city providing rides around the urban mainland area by 2024, if not later this year, and starting up a “flex route” to St. Simons Island by 2025. The “flex route” buses would make regular trips across the F.J. Torras Causeway and back, but would also have the ability to make short detours for seniors and disabled riders.
By the time the entire system is active, Ritchey said the annual cost to both government entities should end up at around $480,000 from the city and $460,000 from the county,even accounting for federal contributions.
CRC Director Burns cautioned the city and county commissions about taking the subject lightly.
“It’s probably the most painful business you’ll ever go into,” Burns said. “Every year, you’re going to run a deficit. None of them run without supplements.”
McDuffie told The News in an interview that it’s not about turning a profit.
“We won’t have a high fee. We want it to be affordable. It won’t be a money maker,” McDuffie said.
She also says she doesn’t think it will conflict much with private taxi or ride-share companies as it will operate mostly during business hours — not late at night or on weekends — at least not right away.
Rudolf Bailey, owner of On Time Taxi, told The News on Tuesday that his company mostly specializes in airport trips to Savannah and Jacksonville, but the taxi service does get business in Brunswick from people looking to shop, get to work or go to the doctor’s office.
He offers a standard fee of $10 per ride and a $2.50 per mile fare. His company also offers flat-rate trips. He gave a few examples: From Gloucester Street in Brunswick to the Walmart Supercenter on Altama Connector is $12, he said; $15 to the Canal Crossing Shopping Center on Canal Road; $20 to the commercial area at exit 28 of I-95; and $24 to the St. Simons Island Pier Village.
Prices for rides from Uber — an app connecting people looking for rides with others looking to make some money by providing those rides — on Tuesday morning were close to what On Time Taxi offers, but Uber ride fares fluctuate depending on demand, according to the company’s website.
When asked about the city’s proposed fares, Bailey said it’s hard to compete with a government program but that he understands what the city wants to do. There are people in the city who simply can’t afford taxi fares or ride-share costs.
“I think it would (affect my business), but people need help. A lot of people can’t afford our prices,” Bailey said.
One of Brunswick’s models for its transit system is Valdosta On Demand, a similar microtransit system. Rides from Valdosta On Demand run $2 per trip, and $1 per additional passenger. It operates 10 vehicles and riders request a vehicle via a phone app or by calling a phone number.
McDuffie says Brunswick’s system will include the ability to purchase tickets with cash, but riders of Valdosta On Demand must pay in advance and online, said Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson.
Valdosta’s population metrics are a little different — Lowndes County is home to around 120,000 while the city of Valdosta has a headcount of about 55,000. The city also opted for a different business model than the one Brunswick is considering. It contracted the whole thing out to a company called Via. With 80% of the cost covered by the DOT, Valdosta is paying around $350,000 this year and expects to pay around $500,000 next year.
Despite that, Matheson said the service has changed the city.
“We have opened up the entire community to work, healthcare, shopping, dining,” he said. “We have no discussions of food deserts anymore. Healthcare, you have options.”
Much like Burns with the Coastal Regional Commission, though, he warned that it’s not something to take lightly. The Valdosta municipal government and elected officials had to work hard to lay a foundation with the public and area businesses to make sure it got enough users of the service to justify federal spending on the program.
“We marketed it hard, we prepped hard. We went around to every single service agency so they were aware of what we were doing because they would be the greatest partners. We went to all the public housing authorities … we went to every single corner of the community,” Matheson said. “You can’t just dabble or sample, you have to be fully committed to it.”
It worked, he said. Like proposed in Brunswick, Valdosta started in 2021 with five vehicles. That increased to seven last year and will rise again to 10 this year to accommodate demand.
“It’ll never be revenue neutral, but with … grant funding out there and an 80-20 split, it’s very doable,” Matheson said.
There are other ways to offset costs as well. Matheson said Via will begin placing advertisements on its vehicles to defray operating expenses.
Another similar service, said City Manager McDuffie, is the WeGo service offered by the city of Gainesville and Hall County in North Georgia. Phillippa Moss, director of the transit service, could not be reached for comment by press time.