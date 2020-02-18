The new state chapter of the Children’s Reading Foundation hopes to help youth fall in love with reading.
As part of that goal, the chapter partnered Friday with the city of Brunswick to kick off a pilot program for students in the afterschool program at the Roosevelt Lawrence Youth Center in Brunswick.
The event is aimed to celebrate... reading, said Dominique Mack-Collins, director of neighborhood and community services for the city.
“We’re going to celebrate reading here,” she said. “One of the initiatives that we’re working on is partnering with the Georgia Reading Foundation and the city of Brunswick to do a pilot program to increase the reading levels for our kids.”
The Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia launched in 2019 as the state’s first affiliate of the national organization, which is focused on literacy and school readiness skills for children from birth to age 8.
The foundation officially launched its slogan, “Read together 20 minutes every day,” Jan. 20.
The local organization promotes early childhood literacy through a Ready for Kindergarten program and its slogan. The goal is to increase the number of students prepared for kindergarten in Glynn County and the number of students reading on grade level by third grade.
The foundation brought personalized books along with cookies and candy for the students Friday.
The Roosevelt Lawrence Youth Center serves youth between 4 and 12 years old, and many of the after-school program participants are 7 and 8 years old, Mack-Collins said.
“We know that third grade is that crucial grade for children as far as their literacy is concerned and how well they’re going to do longterm,” she said.
An average of 30 students go to the center daily after school each week and are able to receive help with homework and use of computers in a lab.
Through the new pilot reading program, volunteers will come to the center and read to the students. They’ll tutor them to help increase their reading levels.
“We are going to bring in one-on-one coaches,” Mack-Collins said. “Our goal is to have a volunteer to be matched with every student whose parents would like them to be a part of the program.”
The plan is to expand the pilot program around the county, Mack-Collins said.
“This is just to support and assist parents in what they’re already doing with their kids,” she said.
College of Coastal Georgia plans to partner with the foundation by supporting the program at the Roosevelt Lawrence Youth Center.
Volunteer readers are also needed.
Those interested in volunteering can email Linda Muir, president and CEO of the Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia, at linda@Read20Georgia.org. More information is available at read20georgia.org.