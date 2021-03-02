The largest city park in Brunswick is about to get a facelift.
Howard Coffin Park has four baseball fields, a swimming pool, tennis courts, soccer fields, playground and picnic shelters that are used daily by visitors.
The city was awarded a $100,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for improvements, including pool shade structures, playground improvements and a picnic pavilion.
At Wednesday’s commission meeting, city officials will consider a bid of nearly $148,000 for playground improvements at the park. The work includes a multi-level tower with several slides, swing set, merry-go-round and other stand-alone features surrounded by a perimeter border and mulch on the ground for a safety surface.
The playground is designed for both younger and older children.
The bid by Hasley Recreation Inc. was one of five considered. If approved, the new playground equipment will arrive by late April and be installed north of the tennis courts as soon as possible.
The city was required to match the grant and is spending more than $171,000 on improvements. Other work includes pool shade structures at an estimated cost of about $23,500 and the picnic pavilion, estimated to cost $100,000.
The picnic pavilion is currently under design.
Commissioners will be asked to approve its share of funding for improvements from SPLOST VI, which has $233,000 designated for the park. The remaining money will be spent for resurfacing the walking track and parking improvements.
The Red Cross Southeast Georgia Chapter will be recognized at the meeting with a proclamation declaring March American Red Cross month.