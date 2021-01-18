An amendment to the Brunswick Clean Community Ordinance will be among the few items scheduled for discussion at the Jan. 20 city commission meeting.
The ordinance would prohibit littering in city limits and require people to use trash receptacles in a manner that will prevent trash from being carried or deposited on any city street, sidewalk, public place or any private property. Private property will be required to be litter free.
The ordinance also bans littering from watercraft and aircraft.
Construction site operators will be required to control waste such as discarded building materials, concrete truck washout, chemicals, litter and sanitary waste that may adversely impact water quality.
Commissioners will also consider appointments to the Pilot Commission, the Audit Committee, the tree board and the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Authority.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. with a public hearing for two requests for alcohol beverage licenses.
The meeting will be held at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in the second-floor meeting room. It will be streamed live at cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/j/94666196126 or facebook.com/citybwkga.