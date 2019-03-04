Discussions about a proposed alcohol ordinance will resume at the Brunswick City Commission meeting on Wednesday.
A vote on the issue was tabled until next week’s meeting to give city officials the time to continue to review the proposal.
Business owners who would be affected attended the Feb. 20 meeting to express their concerns before city officials chose to delay the vote. A petition opposing the proposed alcohol ordinance changes was presented to city commissioners at that meeting with more than 1,000 signatures.
The proposal would tax mixed alcohol drinks served at restaurants and bars in the city. Some business owners who would be affected said the tax would place them at a competitive disadvantage with county businesses, even though the county already imposes a 3 percent pour tax.
The county’s alcohol license fee is $2,025, compared with the $3,500 that Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway’s, said she pays in the city.
City officials are considering the tax as a way to generate new revenue without having to raise property taxes. But there are fewer than 20 businesses in Brunswick that serve alcohol and some business owners have questioned if the revenue generated would be enough to justify the additional burden the proposed tax would place on them.
The proposed tax would likely force business owners to raise prices to offset the cost imposed on them, and the paperwork required to keep track of the tax would be an additional burden on them. Another concern is the tax, due once a month to the city, would have to be paid on the 20th of each month — the same day state alcohol taxes are due.
Other items on the agenda include proposed changes in the city’s benefit pension plan. The city currently contracts with Gene Kelly of Marshwinds to manage financial investments purchased using city and employee financial contributions. Marshwinds is closing on March 30 because Kelly is retiring.
The city began soliciting for a new firm to manage the financial investments for the defined benefit pension plan earlier this year and narrowed down the choices to three companies. City officials determined the best offer came from Bowen, Hanes and Company based in Atlanta. Factors that led to the recommendation were the result of the company’s investment philosophy, history of performance and fee structure.
The proposed contract, if approved, would go into effect on March 29 and last for the remainder of the year, with four one-year automatic renewals unless the city chooses not to renew the agreement.
A short-term lease for city property at 503 Mansfield St. will also be considered. St. Francis Xavier School made the request to move into the old city office building until renovations to the school are completed. The proposed agreement would begin in June.
Three public hearings will also be held at the beginning of the meeting to consider land use requests.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle Street in the second-floor meeting room.