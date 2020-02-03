Pedestrian safety is among the issues for consideration at the Feb. 5 Brunswick City Commission meeting.
City officials will consider the construction of sidewalks in low-income sections of the city totaling more than 9,000 linear feet.
The areas slated for new sidewalks include:
• Gordon Street from L Street to O Street
• O Street from Union Street to Anherst Street
• Union Street from R Street to S Street
• Q Street from Reynolds Street to Ellis Street
• R Street from Reynolds Street to Ellis Street
In addition, funding for two additional segments will be considered:
• Ellis Street from O Street to T Street
• Wolfe Street from J Street to N Street
More than $700,000 in Community Development Block Grant Funding has been allocated for the project.
The commission will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a contract amendment of $46,200 for the survey, design and construction of the two additional segments.
As soon as the design is completed, the project will be advertised for bid and a contractor selected.
In addition, city officials will consider a contract for safety improvements on sidewalks along eight city streets that have become damaged and unsafe for a variety of reasons including settlement, upheaval by tree roots, damage by vehicles and other causes.
According to an assessment by Georgia Safe Sidewalks, there are 1,392 trip hazards ranging from 1/4 inch to two inches. The cost to repair the sidewalks is $77,250 and will be funded through SPLOST VI funds.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with an update on the Golden Ray incident, followed by a presentation regarding the proposed redevelopment of Howard Coffin Park.
Commissioners will also discuss hiring practices, make two appointments to the Downtown Development Authority and one appointment to the Urban Redevelopment Authority.