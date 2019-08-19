Millage, stormwater and solid waste rates, the Bay Street corridor, and environmental concerns are among the issues scheduled for discussion Wednesday by city commissioners.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with public hearings for two businesses accused of alcohol sales violations, followed by a discussion about another package liquor store violation.
A resolution setting the millage rate at 13.21, which is unchanged from last year, will be considered. Similar resolutions setting stormwater and solid waste fees, which are the same as last year, will also be considered.
City officials will discuss spending $24,000 for its share of the Bay Street corridor improvements study. The study would include a traffic analysis and recommend improvements to pedestrian connectivity between Mary Ross Park and the downtown area.
The goal is to make the improvements while maintaining the truck traffic at the Georgia Ports Authority.
If approved, the money would be paid through SPLOST VI funds for roadway improvements.
New bathrooms could be coming to Overlook Park and Liberty Ship Park. The four-stall, pre-cast concrete buildings will be funded through SPLOST VI revenue.
Commissioners will discuss a proposal to prohibit the parking of certain vehicles on city roads and to designate 18 different truck routes in the city.
Commissioner Johnny Cason has also proposed the creation of a committee to discuss, monitor and provide recommendations regarding environmental concerns facing the city and its residents.