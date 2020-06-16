The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping plans to add more residential units in downtown Brunswick.
City officials will consider a conditional use application at Wednesday’s meeting for a proposed 56-unit development at the old Perry school site. Developers plan to build one-, two- and three-bedroom units in eight two-story buildings on the property.
The main entrance to Perry Place will be off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, with secondary entrances and exits on M through O streets.
Commissioners will also consider a request to rezone parcels on Newcastle Street from general residential to general commercial. The developer plans to build New Town Commons, described as a “revitalized, diverse, urban, single-family neighborhood with quality infrastructure.”
Plans include improvements to the existing sidewalks, street lights, and curbs and gutters. Benches, playgrounds, additional lighting and walking paths are also part of the plans.
City officials also will consider a policy requiring city employees and the public to wear face masks in municipal buildings. Hand sanitizer will be available at building entrances. Extra sanitizing will be ongoing in municipal buildings. Shaking hands is prohibited and social distancing is encouraged.
The only exceptions to the mask policy are in polling locations and courtrooms.
The creation of a tree board to reduce and restrict the loss of canopy will be considered.
Other items for consideration include an agreement for Gallagher Marine Systems to lease dock space at Liberty Ship Park, a contract for mowing and ground maintenance at three Brunswick cemeteries and approval of a contract with the Georgia Department of Corrections for inmate labor services.
The meeting will be held online beginning at 6 p.m. Go to the city of Brunswick website for a link to the meeting.