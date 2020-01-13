The selection of Rimrock Development as the developer to build a hotel on the Oglethorpe block will be considered at the Jan. 15 Brunswick City Commission meeting.
The developer is proposing a Marriott brand hotel four to five stories tall with 100 to 150 rooms costing as much as $17 million. It would be built concurrent to construction of a 17,000-square-foot convention center at the site. An estimated 15 to 20 jobs will be created at the hotel.
Rimrock has developed 32 projects across the nation, and the company is in the running to build a $1.2 billion convention center in Jacksonville, Fla.
The city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority voted to select Rimrock at its Dec. 19 meeting.
Commissioners will also vote on a memorandum of understanding with the state and Glynn County to administer disaster recovery funds in the city and county for residents living in the 31520 Zip Code area.
According to the proposed agreement, the city will give the same consideration to residents living outside city limits. The county will designate a staff point of contact for unincorporated county residents who feel they have not received the same consideration or level of service as those living in Brunswick.
The city and county have both agreed to cooperate and resolve complaints in a mutually agreeable manner.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation by Shawn Williams, CEO of Coastal Outreach Soccer, to address commissioners about a proposed plan for the redevelopment of Howard Coffin Park. City officials are considering a request from BQK Baseball, LLC to build a $13 million baseball field for a Coastal Plain League collegiate summer league franchise to play in Brunswick.
A town hall meeting is planned in coming weeks for the pubic and city officials to learn more about the proposal.
When the regularly scheduled meeting begins at 6 p.m., commissioners Julie Martin and Johnny Cason will be sworn into office. They are both returning for a third term on the city commission.