City officials effectively threw in the towel on constructing a conference center on the Oglethorpe block in downtown Brunswick on Tuesday, asking the Glynn County Commission to assist in repurposing roughly $3 million set aside in two past special-purpose local-option sales taxes for the project.
“We realize that we are a crossroads,” said Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey at a Tuesday night meeting between city and county commissioners. “I don’t think we are going to be able to construct this conference center given all the restrains and ramifications, but we would like to repurpose that in some way.”
State law gives local governments three options for disbursing SPLOST revenue if the original project is no longer deemed feasible, said city attorney Brian Corry. The money intended for the project can be used to pay down debt or lower property taxes. A third option is to ask voters to repurpose the money.
If a project is formally declared infeasible by the responsible government agency, that agency can then place on the ballot at the next SPLOST referendum a question allowing the money to be used for another project.
According to the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, “to be infeasible, a project must, in the judgment of the governing authority, have become impractical, unserviceable, unrealistic, or otherwise not in the best interest of the county or the municipality.”
The joint meeting was also convened to discuss plans for a SPLOST 2021, on which commissioners from both bodies want to hold a special election in March. A vote to repurpose the conference center money would have to be held at the same time.
“If the city and the county elect to do the SPLOST, and it sounds like that is what is going forward, the question of infeasibility for the conference center would need to be on that ballot,” Corry said.
City officials and county Commissioner Allen Booker, whose district includes the city, already had ideas for other projects on which to spend the money.
Harvey suggested a museum or other cultural center in the city. Booker and Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority CEO Tres Hamilton had done a little more homework, however, and suggested keeping the conference center concept but moving it to the Colored Memorial building on the old Risley school campus at 1800 Albany St.
Doing so would lower construction costs, which was one of the reasons the original plans were halted. Estimates for a new building on the Oglethorpe block came in at around $8 million-plus.
“(The Colored Memorial) has a huge auditorium and still has all the original wood flooring and staging, and has seven or eight very large rooms that were utilized as classrooms at one point,” Hamilton said.
Because the 4.3-acre property is on the National Register of Historic Places, Booker said it would open up opportunities for millions of dollars in tax credits.
The obvious question many raised was if the proposal counted as repurposing and had to be cleared by the voters. Harvey and county commission chairman Wayne Neal asked their attorneys to draw up a proposal to bring to both bodies at future meetings.
The project came with more baggage in the form of a 2016 agreement between the city and county involving ownership of the Oglethorpe block. It was initially owned by the county but deeded to the city in 2016 on the condition the city made some progress on construction in a set time frame, said County Attorney Aaron Mumford. In 2019, that was amended to give the city the property based simply on its word the project would be completed.
“In exchange for that, there was a promise to put a conference center on that block,” Mumford said.
If the city didn’t hold up to its promise, Mumford said the city would be on the hook for the fair market value of the property.
City commissioners didn’t take it as an inherently bad thing, however. Commissioner Julie Martin noted that if the city did pay for the property then it would be able to market or redevelop it into something else.
No final decision was made on the matter.
After the lengthy discussion of SPLOST 2021, most county commissioners came down on the side of proposing to voters a three-year 1 percent sales tax targeted at immediate infrastructure needs and laying the groundwork for major projects in the near future.
City commissioner Johnny Cason said that goal could be accomplished with a five-year tax, the maximum allowed under the framework proposed.
Several high-profile SPLOST 2016 projects came in over budget, Neal said. The local governments shouldn’t go all-in on a new tax until they can project they can effectively manage a smaller one and complete SPLOST 2016 projects, he said.
Commissioners made similar statements in 2016. One of the reasons SPLOST 2016 was given a three-and-a-half-year lifespan was because some commissioners wanted to prove to the public the county could be relied on to effectively manage the tax and projects after the failure of SPLOST 6 at the polls.
City commissioners will continue the discussion at their meeting at 6 p.m. today in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. County commissioners said they would do the same at their 6 p.m. Thursday meeting in the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.