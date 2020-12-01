A civil complaint has been filed to block the removal of an American Civil War monument from Hanover Square.
The complaint names Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and city commissioners Vincent Williams, Felicia Harris and Julie Martin, the four of whom voted on Nov. 18 to remove a monument to soldiers of the Confederacy.
Bennie Williams, commander of the local Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, filed the complaint with the support of others.
According to the complaint filed in Glynn County Superior Court, the decision to remove the monument has inflicted “immediate and irreparable injury, for which monetary compensation would not alone be sufficient.”
City officials will be liable for general damages, “including treble the amount of the full cost of repair or replacement of the removed monument; for exemplary damages for the unauthorized removal of the monument in a manner contrary to law, including punitive damages for the purpose of deterring defendants and similarly situated state actors from engaging in such conduct in the future; and for attorneys’ fees and court costs expended by plaintiffs in this proceeding.”
The complaint also asks the court to issue a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and permanent injunction ordering city officials to keep the monument where it has stood since 1902 in downtown Brunswick.
Harvey, in a phone interview Monday, said the civil suit does not change his decision about the monument.
“He’s well within his rights to do what he did,” Harvey said. “We’re going to forge on.”
City Commissioner Johnny Cason, who voted against the monument’s removal, was not named in the civil suit.