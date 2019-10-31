Brunswick city officials met Wednesday to discuss the shared vision with Glynn County for the goals they’d like state legislators to consider when the General Assembly meets this winter.
Among those in attendance were many city department heads and Justin Callaway, CEO and president of NewCity Brunswick.
Mayor Cornell Harvey told Callaway he wanted to ensure his organization’s goals to add new residents and businesses downtown were considered.
“We still know there are issues we need to put forth,” Harvey said.
Callaway said the overall goal is to bring new residents downtown and help provide funds for ownership.
“We see investments on the riverfront. We see investments downtown and beyond,” he said.
While adding new residents is among the priorities of city officials, they said blight and the homeless problem are also issues that need to be addressed.
“We have a problem in the city of Brunswick with homelessness,” said commissioner Vincent Williams. “If we don’t deal with that problem, you’re not attracting businesses and residents.”
The Well, a nonprofit on Gloucester Street downtown that helps the homeless in Brunswick, is in the wrong location. Panhandlers are common and The Well has not helped the situation, said Commissioner Julie Martin.
“It has created problems,” she said.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said he the number of homeless in the city is three times larger than seven or eight years ago.
“The homeless problem affects everyone in Brunswick,” he said. “It’s a catch-22 with the homeless.”
Commissioner Felicia Harris suggested the creation of an ordinance to protect the city from future businesses and nonprofits opening in areas that could be detrimental to business. She also pointed out that business owners and residents living near The Well still have to deal with the homeless downtown after the staff leaves at 5 p.m.
The development of the city’s waterfront was also on the agenda. Commissioners agreed the city’s waterfront could be greatly enhanced if they can convince Georgia Port Authority officials to move offices from their current locations in Brunswick.
“They have siphoned off the city quite a bit,” Harvey said. “The port doesn’t contribute back.”
Commissioners also agreed to support legislation that would make it easier for teachers, public safety and law enforcement officials to buy homes.
Commissioner Johnny Cason also suggested legislation that will enable the city to maintain its waterways.
“The perimeters can’t be touched in marshes and along streams,” he said. “We can’t do anything to enhance the view on U.S. 17. We can ask for relief.”