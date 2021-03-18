A presentation Wednesday about the environmental cleanup of the Hercules/Pinova plant was intended for informational purposes.
But things got a little contentious near the end of the 70-minute presentation at the Brunswick City Commission meeting.
Consultants explained the scope of work planned this year at the site to address the contamination of soil and groundwater that began decades before the first environmental regulations were established.
At the end of the presentation, commissioner Johnny Cason asked why all the cleanup work was being done inside the fence line at the Pinova plant, while there are contaminated areas in the city.
“Nothing is being done, not a thing,” he said. “It’s more than frustration. Show us the plan to get this done.”
Mayor Cornell Harvey echoed similar sentiments, and asked why all the contaminated areas, including those outside the plant, aren’t part of the current cleanup plan.
“We want it all cleaned up,” Harvey said. “Your plan is for the boundaries of the Pinova plant. Other areas are also affected."
Officials making the presentation said areas outside the plant won’t be addressed until the source of the pollution coming from inside the plant is dealt with. Officials expressed confidence the cleanup will be a success.
Greg Roush, a consultant with Geosyntec, said there is lots of soil and groundwater remediation that needs to be done.
“We want to do it smart,” he said.
More corrective actions will begin in 2023, he said.
Cason said there is lots of skepticism among residents living near Terry Creek about their safety and health.
“We need to get together and get Brunswick clean,” he said. “This is my home.”
More public meetings will be held with the city’s NPAs and other organizations. There will also be a virtual presentation on March 31. The time and link to the presentation will be posted on the city’s website in coming days.
The meeting began with a public hearing to discuss proposed changes in the city’s zoning ordinances. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, consultants helping with the revisions were unable to meet in person for much of the work.
They plan to meet with officials from the public schools, colleges and hospital to learn more about those areas of the city in coming months.
The focus of the first phase of the revisions is to simply have a clear definition of everything from outdoor storage to sign ordinances.
Russ Marane, special projects manager with the Coastal Regional Commission, said the existing city ordinance was created in 1980 and has been revised many times since then.
“There have been lots of changes, creating conflicts,” he said.
He said there are too many conditional uses in the existing ordinances, and the goal is to make it easier for people seeking information. Easy-to-read charts will make it convenient for people to learn about different requirements on one page.
There are also some new additions to the zoning ordinance. Currently, there is no definition to clearly distinguish between a guest house and a garage apartment. But defining the difference, with limitations such as allowing one one bedroom in a garage apartment, will help the city deal with other issues such as limited parking in some neighborhoods.
Once the first phase is approved, city officials and consultants will work on the second phase to look at densities and establish specific standards for the different zones in the city. Parking issues, including future development impacts, parking of recreational vehicles, and existing conditions, are also part of the second phase.
Another work session to discuss the proposed zoning changes will be held at the April 7 city commission meeting.
In other business, city officials decided to delay advertising a proposed amendment for police escorts during funerals after a fee for the service was questioned.
Harvey said there is a perception among city residents that their taxpayer dollars pay for police escorts.
But commissioner Felica Harris said free police escorts for funerals are not an extension of city services.
Cason disagreed with Harris, saying the free escorts have been offered as long as he can remember.
“This is something we have done,” he said. “A precedent has been set.”
Police chief Kevin Jones suggested coordinating with Glynn County officials since they often share funeral escort details.
When Brunswick police escort a funeral procession outside city limits, county police officers provide the escort the rest of the way. The arrangement works the same way when county officers have to escort a procession to city limits, where Brunswick police provide escort service the rest of the way.
Jones said he supports a form asking for the escort service, with at least 24 hours notice so he can plan for staffing. It takes at least two and as many as five officers for the service, depending on the size of the funeral procession. He suggested meeting with county police to agree on one form used by both agencies for the service.
City attorney Brian Corry said the changes won’t be advertised until he meets with county officials and is brought back for a first reading.