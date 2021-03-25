Two ships that make the Brunswick waterfront their home base have enjoyed free dock space for years.
Now, city officials have been asked to reconsider the agreements that have allowed the Peacemaker to dock at Mary Ross Waterfront Park the past 27 months, with the caveat that they must offer pubic tours at least once a week.
The other vessel, Ocearch, has been docked at the waterfront park since 2006 in between voyages to track sharks about six months a year.
Al Verheyn, chair of the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Authority, is questioning the wisdom of giving the vessels free dock space.
“From what I personally observed, those two boats are tapped into city water spigots and electrical boxes in Mary Ross Park,” Verheyn said. “I will make an assumption that under normal circumstances, the dock fees price (is for) use of utilities. Since the two boats are not paying dock fees, I will further assume that they are not paying separately for the utilities. Since they are tapped into outlets on city property, that means the city is paying GA Power and JWSC for the boats’ usage. That really means that the city taxpayers are paying for the two boats to have free water and electric.”
If the city had charged the going rate for the boats to dock there, Verheyn estimates the city would have collected more than $2.9 million in revenue over the years. His estimate does not include the water and electricity used by the boats.
“We have two ships docked at the most prime real estate the city has in its possession, and possibly its last greatest asset, for free,” he said. “Meanwhile, home owners in the city get to enjoy the highest property tax millage rate in the county, while the city commission struggles to gain the revenue needed to grow the city.”
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie said she is still researching the agreements that have enabled the two to dock for free.
“There’s a method they use to determine what’s charged or not,” she said.
The main concern by city officials at this time is a shrimp boat that is unable to move from the dock because of engine problems.
“Our biggest concern is to move the shrimp boat before it sinks,” she said.
Mathew Hill, the city’s downtown development authority director, said cruise ships and visiting boats pay a docking fee. As for other vessels, like the Peacemaker and Ocearch, they are both at sea.
“I don’t know if they want to come back,” Hill said. “We have to look at the market.”
Verheyn said he believes the city should charge a fee of $3.50 per foot per day to use the dock.
“They are receiving breaks that no city resident is allowed and is costing the city millions of dollars in desperately-needed revenue,” he said. “They’re wasting opportunities to generate money for the city.”