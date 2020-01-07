City officials negotiating stadium proposal

Brunswick city commissioners tabled a discussion last month about a proposal to build a $13 million baseball stadium, saying they needed more time to consider the offer and schedule a town hall meeting for public input.
The proposal from BQK Baseball, LLC would bring a Coastal Plain League collegiate summer league franchise to Brunswick.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said a town hall meeting to explain the proposal and get public opinion was originally planned before the next city commission meeting on Jan. 15, but it will now be held by mid February at the request of the group trying the establish the franchise.
Harvey said the proposed memorandum of understanding was a starting point for negotiations and an acceptable agreement will look different than the one presented to commissioners.
“We’re not going to sign that,” Harvey said of the proposal presented to city officials last month.
The proposal was for city to build a multi-complex facility estimated to cost $13 million, and for BQK Baseball to make “significant investment” in the stadium and commit to remaining in the stadium at least 15 years.
The stadium would be controlled and managed by BQK and used primarily for collegiate summer league events. Other professional and amateur sporting events, and non-sporting events such as concerts, festivals and community events would also be held at the facility.
With the understanding CPL games take priority, the city would also have the right to hold up to six community and charitable events per year at the venue.
Harvey said an acceptable agreement would give the city a percentage of the gate for baseball games and enable the city to control use of the facility for the remainder of the year. Harvey said the league would only use the stadium four to five months a year, which would enable the city to host a variety of sporting events including soccer and Little League baseball. He said tennis courts and a dirt bike track would also be built if an agreement is reached.
Franchises in Savannah and Macon attract crowds of 2,000 to 4,000 for the wood-bat collegiate league.
Howard Coffin Park is the only location that organizers said would work.
“Other sites weren’t considered appropriate to do what they want to do,” he said.
The plans at Howard Coffin Park also include enough parking to accommodate crowds with minimal impact on surrounding areas.
Harvey described Howard Coffin Park as an “active, passive park,” meaning the site is underutilized.
“It’s a sports complex but there’s not a lot of sporting events there,” he said.
Harvey said he has attended some of the league’s baseball games in Savannah, and he believes a franchise in Brunswick would generate lots of support.
“It’s a college league,” he said. “People go to live baseball. It’s fun.”
Critics say at the cost of borrowing $13 million to build a stadium is too big of a burden for local taxpayers, but Harvey said the cost to local taxpayers will be considerably less. And the complex would also generate money for the city to help repay the cost.
“We’re looking at a public/private partnership,” he said. “It would be revenue generating.”