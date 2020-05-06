The city of Brunswick has a tarnished reputation over the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery that continues to escalate.
Interim City Manager Tanet Myers, at Wednesday’s city commission meeting online, said a bomb threat was called into Brunswick City Hall on Tuesday.
“Our employees are very concerned,” she said. “We’re dealing with things out of our control.”
Mayor Cornell Harvey said the criticism against the city is unfair because the shooting death that has attracted national attention did not happen in city limits.
“It did not happen in city limits but this did happen in our community,” he said. “I do not want people to think the city did nothing. No mother should have to bury her son.”
Harvey said he spoke with Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday about the incident.
“The one thing they want is swift justice,” he said. “We stand with justice. We want justice served.”
It’s possible an emergency order to assemble a grand jury to hear the case is being considered, Harvey said.
“The process has taken too long,” he said. “This community is trying to make sure this thing never happens in Brunswick. “This incident that happened, it’s a tragedy.”
Commissioner Vincent Williams said he was “very, very disturbed” bu the shooting.
“I want the Arbery family to know justice has to be served,” Williams said.
Commissioner Felicia Harris described the shooting and response as “a travesty of justice.” Harris said she wants the public to know there a many things going on behind the scenes to ensure justice is served.
Commissioner Julie Martin said her hope is the community heals from the tragedy.
“There’s a lot we need to heal from,” she said. “It’s hard to understand how this happened.”
Commissioner Johnny Cason said the shooting “just broke my heart.”
“I really feel for the family and the community.”
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners approved an emergency COVID-19 micro loan program to help small businesses.
Mathew Hill, the city’s downtown development authority director, said the loans are designed to help the 127 downtown businesses and 292 city licensed business in the city outside the downtown district that could be eligible for loans up to $1,000.
The interest-free loans would have to be repaid within two years, but businesses receiving the loans would not have to make a payment for the first year.
The eligible businesses must have 20 or fewer employees. Franchises that are locally owned would be eligible but a business owner in the city with multiple franchises would only be eligible for on loan.
Hill said it’s likely that some of the total 419 eligible businesses for the loans may have already received federal aid and won’t apply for the loan.
Commissioners agreed to take $200,000 from a fund to begin payments on the Oglethorpe Convention Center because that work hasn’t begun.
In other business, commissioners approved the purchase of new tax software and unanimously voted to renew the city’s liability and property insurance, which increase $36,000 over last year. The increase had nothing to do with any claims filed by the city during the previous year, city officials said.