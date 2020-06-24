The City of Brunswick displayed its ability to come together for a unified cause — love and support for each other throughout the community.
The Brunswick High football team held its Unity March on Tuesday, beginning in front of the high school and circling around in a 2.23-mile stretch signifying what has become a rallying cry within the Golden Isles.
Former Pirates linebacker Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed after being chased down by Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, on Feb. 23, and it wasn’t until 74 days and a viral video of the incident later until arrests were filed. Three men were arrested on murder and other charges including Travis and Greg McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, who filmed the incident.
Arbery’s murder was the latest in a line of unjustified killings, stoking tension and protests throughout the rest of the nation that came to a head with the murder of George Floyd by police. But in Brunswick, the hope is Arbery’s death will act as the catalyst for change.
“We are committed to trying to make a change for the better,” said Pirates head football coach Sean Pender. “To do that, we must have courage to address social issues that lead to division. We must learn to listen to each other, get to know each other, so we will have compassion for one another, and that will lead to loving one another.”
Brunswick’s football team has co-opted the motto “All About the Family,” and it demonstrated its belief in the saying by bringing coaches, players, police, community leaders and citizens together on the front steps of BHS, steeped in blue — a nod to the blue in the American flag which signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice.
Following an evocation by Brunswick assistant Bryan Edwards, and a few words from Pender, county commissioner Allen Booker took a turn at the podium, encouraging those in attendance to finish the race in regards to making social change and vote to voice their opinions.
Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith also spoke, thanking the Brunswick football team for allowing police to have a seat at the table.
Smith said she doesn’t want the community to be fearful or see itself in a partnership with police because a partnership implies each side has something to gain. Instead Smith wants citizens and the police to form a relationship, where there’s a common goal of unity.
The final speaker before hundreds embarked on the march was Jason Vaughn, a U.S. Studies teacher at Brunswick High School and one of Arbery’s former coaches. A Brunswick native, Vaughn delivered an impassioned speech where he spoke about growing up in College Park and walking to school down Altama Avenue on his way to the former Jane Macon Middle School.
But Vaughn said Tuesday’s march down Altama would serve a much greater for the community.
“I plan to walk down this street with you today because in 1619, 400 years ago, when the first ship brought Africans here labeled unfree, they were not allowed to walk down any street,” Vaughn said. “I plan to walk down this street today because in 1775, when this country fought the American Revolution for freedom, all men and women in 1775 were not free…
“I plan to walk down this street today because on February 23, 2020, a young man who wore the blue and gold was not allowed to freely walk down the street. I plan to walk down this street today because this community has demonstrated that it refused to be divided, and they chose love over hate…”