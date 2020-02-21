The search for a new Brunswick city manager has been narrowed down to five candidates.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he couldn’t reveal the identities of the candidates other than at least two of the five finalists are women. He said the candidates would be identified after they have been interviewed by city commissioners.
The farthest applicant for the job was from Alaska, Harvey said.
The city hired a consultant to conduct the search and interviewed commissioners to identify the qualities they wanted in a new municipal CEO before seeking applicants. As a result, Harvey said the consultant managed to find a group of applicants who would be a good fit for the job.
“We’re looking for someone who will carry the load for a while,” he said. “We have outdone ourselves this time.”
While the resumes from the finalists are all impressive, Harvey said face-to-face interviews will determine their next choice.
The city began the search for a new city manager in January with the resignation of Jim Drumm from the position he had held since 2005. Drumm, in his resignation letter, said he believed the timing was right to explore other career opportunities.
Harvey said he expects a decision on the next city manager by the end of April or early May. The goal is to hire someone who will be with the city for the foreseeable future.
