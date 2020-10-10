Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey hasn’t given up hope a conference center will be built on the Oglethorpe tract in downtown Brunswick despite saying earlier this week that it might be time to rethink the project.
He asked for legal advice on the process to redirect the remaining $1.3 million in SPLOST 5 revenue designated for a conference center to other city projects that have lacked funding to complete such as College Park drainage, Mary Ross Waterfront Park improvements and streetscape work on Albany and Norris streets.
“We could describe how the money will be allocated,” he said. “We would spend it on things we didn’t have the opportunity to do.”
No city commissioners objected at the meeting when he suggested it might be time to let voters determine if the money should be repurposed and how it should be spent.
Harvey said he was disappointed to concede the conference center is on life support. He is waiting for a decision from a company that agreed to put a hotel with as many as 150 rooms at the site even if a conference center is not built. The $17.5 million hotel plans were put on hold by the developer in April after the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the nation.
“COVID affected us more than anything else,” Harvey said. “Last December, we were ready to borrow the money. It’s very disappointing.”
If the developer decides to go ahead with plans to build a hotel, Harvey said the city is prepared to work with the company and find a purpose for the remaining land where a conference center would have stood.
“We need an update from the Urban Redevelopment Authority on the hotel,” he said. “We will carve out a space for a hotel.”
Glynn County owns the property and was willing to deed it to the city if it was developed under certain conditions. Harvey said if a hotel isn’t built, he would support other projects coming to the site that he hopes the county will support.
“We hope we will be able to acquire the property to build a hotel or other projects that could be a better fit,” he said.
Harvey said one of his personal disappointments is the jobs that would have been created during construction of a conference center. One program included jobs for hard-to-hire workers who would have had a chance to rebuild their lives.
“That program got scrapped too,” Harvey said. “Time caught up with us.”
Another disappointment is the estimated $1 million spend on a conference center that may never be built.
“I think we could have done it,” Harvey said. “We spent a lot of money trying to make it work.”