Despite legal requirements to advertise a tax increase, city officials say the property tax rate in the city is not actually changing.
That’s because state law requires the city to calculate a “rollback” tax rate and publish it, along with its intent to set the tax rate higher than the rollback. The rollback represents the tax rate a county or municipality would enact to maintain the previous year’s tax revenue.
If property values rise, the city’s revenue will also rise. State law considers this a tax increase, regardless of whether the tax rate changes. Unless it adopts the rollback tax rate, the city must advertise a tax increase. This fiscal year, keeping the millage rate will bring in an estimated $18.77 million revenue — last year's revenue was $17.37 million — for a few reasons.
“Property values rose and then we had some growth, which is additional properties being added or if a building was renovated, and it changed value from $100,000 to $300,000, that would be considered growth,” McDuffie said. “But the total increase is mostly due to sales tax.”
More sales tax revenue likely comes from more visitors, McDuffie speculated. She based that belief on to urism figures from the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, which “shattered pretty much every record we had,” according to CVB Executive Director Scott McQuade.
McQuade said the county’s bed tax — a 5% tax on lodging rentals — has seen an increase of 148% in the last decade, now averaging $128 million a year. The barrier islands are the areas big attractions, but its inevitable some of those visitors stop by the city as well, McDuffie said.
Inflation plays a role as well, she said, not just in rising costs of goods and services, but also in employee compensation.
We budget it on a good foundation of growth, and of course we are trying to support the salaries of public safety that was added to the budget last year, and support compensation growth for other employees. Along with a comprehensive compensation package for police including higher pay and other benefits, the city also increased its minimum pay to $14.05.
“We want to be able to support that, not only by providing public safety but improving our infrastructure for that added growth,” she said. “We don’t want people putting nice buildings and our infrastructure looking raggedy.”
The city currently intends to keep its current millage of 13.219 mills, rather than adopt the rollback of 12.304 mills. City commissioners will vote on the property tax rate at a special called meeting on Aug. 24, McDuffie said.