Editor’s Note: This story is the second of four looking at the homeless situation in downtown Brunswick. A previous story ran in Friday’s paper, and two more stories will appear in the Monday and Tuesday editions of The News.
Law enforcement in the Golden Isles is not blind. It sees the criminal activity among the homeless population and the trouble it causes for the city’s downtown residents, businesses, patrons and visitors.
Since 2019, the Brunswick Police Department has seen an increase in 911 calls related to vagrancy and homelessness. Paired with the department’s ongoing battle with hiring and retention, fewer officers are left to deal with the additional work.
“Camping, begging, public sexual activity, a huge increase in drug sales and use and overdose, particularly with fentanyl and crimes against each other among the homeless,” BPD Chief Kevin Jones said. “With the city trying to revitalize and doing a very good job of it so far, the more people attracted to the area, the more complaints we get concerning the homeless.”
Fingers are often pointed at The Well, a day shelter in downtown Brunswick that offers food, clothes, hygiene facilities and social services to the homeless population.
Dealing with calls specifically to The Well or any of a number of hotspots for criminal activity would make their jobs easier.
“We can obviously look at data for 1101 Gloucester St., which is The Well, or 1400 Norwich St., Blythe Square, but we deal with the homeless all over town,” Brunswick police Sgt. Greg Post told The News on Wednesday. “If we looked at the classification of calls and calls we got, homeless people are probably our No. 1 call.”
He added that he dealt with three homeless-related calls during his last shift.
Calls related to the homeless come from all over the city, however, and getting an exact number is impossible at the moment, he said. Officers don’t always include such details in their reports. While recent internal policy changes aim to correct that, he said historical data likely only accounts for one-third of the real figures.
One can look at the number of calls regarding incidents at The Well to get an idea of the kind of increase the BPD is dealing with.
In 2019, the BPD received 312 calls about incidents at The Well. In 2020, that number dropped to 249, but rose to 375 in 2021 and to 406 in 2022 from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31.
By comparison, police responded to 82 calls at the Salvation Army’s location on Reynolds Street in 2019, 204 in 2020, 90 in 2021 and 33 this year as of Aug. 31. At Manna House at the corner of G Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, those numbers are 41 in 2019, 21 in 2020, 25 in 2021 and 39 in 2022 as of Aug. 31.
An open letter from the pastor of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church’s, the Rev. Alan Akridge, to the city at large and addressed to leaders in City Hall calls for short-term solutions to criminal activity in addition to long-term help for the homeless.
One short-term solution would be to move The Well to a new location, according to the letter.
A copy of the letter can be found at St. Mark’s on Gloucester Street. Akridge asks anyone who lives or works in the city and wants to send a message to City Hall to stop by and sign it.
Jones says it is hard to avoid the conclusion that The Well attracts more homeless people downtown.
“I would agree with what was said in that letter,” Jones said. “The location of homeless services, downtown on Gloucester Street, is not a good location … (but it’s) not just The Well, not just Blythe Square, but all over. It’s our most active call classification.”
Brunswick police are short-staffed and the department relies on Glynn County police officers and Glynn County Sheriff deputies to fill in some of the gaps. Every call an officer responds to is eating into their limited personnel hours.
The department also finds itself combatting several obstacles to making an arrest. One is a vague local ordinance.
“A lot of times there’s no law against a homeless person lying down on a city bench in the middle of the day,” Sgt. Post said. “The city has an ordinance that says ‘No camping in the city,’ but that’s all it says.”
City officials are working on revising the ordinance. The News has requested a draft of the revision but had not received a copy as of Friday.
Another problem is the time it takes to process an arrest. An officer who arrests or cites someone for camping has to process and then transport the individual to the Glynn County Detention Center. Housing an inmate in the county jail costs the city $50.
An officer also has to deal with the individual’s personal effects, which homeless people usually carry around with them.
“All that combined makes it hard when we’re short-staffed to make an arrest of a homeless person,” Post said. “And then they get released on their own recognizance.”
That’s not by the choice of judges or the jail, says Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump.
“A lot of people are released because they can’t afford bond,” Jump told The News. “Because of the lawsuit we were entered into, we can’t hold them according to the terms of that lawsuit.”
The lawsuit he refers to was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union in 2018 and resolved in 2019 with a reform of the county’s cash bond system.
As reported by The News in 2019, an ACLU statement indicated the county agreed to bail hearings held at least four times a week with none more than 48 hours apart, “prompt judicial evaluations of bail amounts using an improved financial hardship/indigency affidavit and considering what amount of money the person who is arrested is ‘currently able to pay,’” improved notice to arrestees of the bail process and contact information for the public defender.
In effect, that means the detention center now collects information related to residence, employment and income that it did not before. If the detainee can’t afford bond, then by law they must go free within at least 48 hours, Jump said.
To this day, the ACLU still conducts spot inspections, he added.
“We’re going to feed them, check them out medically, and if the judge turns them loose we’re going to give them information so they can reach out to gateway or other groups to get medical assistance or mental health assistance,” Jump said.
He’d rather open up cells to detain dangerous criminals, including shooters, robbers, drug dealers and carjackers.
“I’ve seen them get released in the morning and end up in jail that afternoon,” Jump said. “Either they have nowhere to go or they have substance abuse issues or mental health problems and end up right back.”
Glynn County had a high recidivism rate before the ruling, he said, but since it’s settled to what he estimated to be around 20%. At least half of the repeat offenders are homeless.
It’s not the intent of the sheriff’s office to simply turn criminals loose, however. Most are generally not a threat to others.
“Yeah, we got the job of putting them in jail, but we can point them in the right direction to get assistance because there are organizations that want to help,” Jump said.
Before figuring out the solution, sometimes you have to know the extent of the problem, Jones said. As of this month, supervisors now are asked to note on their daily reports whether homeless persons caused an incident.
He hopes the data collected will go a long way toward helping the police help the public understand the extent of the problem.