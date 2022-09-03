DSC_2304.jpg
A Brunswick Police investigator tells a man he can’t sleep on a bench in Machen Square on Friday.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Editor’s Note: This story is the second of four looking at the homeless situation in downtown Brunswick. A previous story ran in Friday’s paper, and two more stories will appear in the Monday and Tuesday editions of The News.

Law enforcement in the Golden Isles is not blind. It sees the criminal activity among the homeless population and the trouble it causes for the city’s downtown residents, businesses, patrons and visitors.

