City Hall wants to hear from Brunswick residents about local issues that are important to them at a public meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting on the city’s comprehensive plan is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St.
For the past three months, the city’s Planning, Development and Codes Department has been gathering data and ideas to update a comprehensive plan and five-year work plan. The comp plan, a five-year agenda for the municipal government, outlines goals and projects to improve housing, public transportation, roads, storm drainage and flood control, parks, recreation programs and neighborhood revitalization, among other things.
Among the most important items is housing. A report developed by the city suggests close to 85% of Brunswick’s total housing stock, 4,800 dwelling units, was built before 1970. Twenty percent of houses are “almost uninhabitable,” per city consultant Russ Marane. Half of that, around 130 houses, is unsalvageable and slated for demolition.
Sixty percent of the housing stock, 2,500 units, requires moderate to major rehabilitation, Marane said, which is classified as starting at $50,000.
Even when it comes to new construction, five years ago a starter home would cost $125,000 to $150,000, but now it’s closer to $175,000 to $200,000. Less than 32% of homes are owner-occupied in the city, a very low homeownership rate, Marane said.
Apartments aren’t much better. A new basic two-bedroom apartment in the Golden Isles would cost $850 to $1,100 five years ago, but now would exceed $1,400, plus utilities and amenities — well exceeding affordability for the city’s median family income of $33,000.
Information on the plan, as well as documentation of major issues like the housing study, is available online at brunswickga.org/planning/page/comprehensive-plan-2023-update. On the website is also a survey regarding the housing needs and preferences of the public.
If all goes well, the comp plan should go before the state Department of Community Affairs in August and receive final approval from the City Commission in October.
