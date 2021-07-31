It might be time to stock up on masks again.
The city of Brunswick is reinstating its mask requirement in all city buildings effective Monday.
Masks will be available at the entrance of city buildings.
City officials are encouraging all businesses in Brunswick to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations by requiring masks in all indoor settings.
According to the Coastal Health District, all eight counties are experiencing high levels of the COVID-19 Delta variant. In fact, the transmission rate in Camden County is now higher than at any previous point during the pandemic.
Health officials said emerging evidence shows the Delta variant is much more contagious than previous strains. The majority of the transmissions is between unvaccinated individuals, but there have been some “vaccine breakthrough infections” against fully vaccinated people.
Studies also show the fully vaccinated can carry the infection and transmit it to others.
Health officials now recommend everyone wear a mask in indoor settings in areas of high transmission like the Coastal Health District.
The bad news is variants will continue to emerge as long as transmission of the virus continues. A high vaccination rate will reduce the spread of the virus and help keep new variants from emerging.
The Golden Isles has enjoyed a record year in tourism as it has emerged from the pandemic. Now, it’s uncertain how the new recommendation, which is not a mandate, will affect local business.
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said a unified breakfast meeting between city and county officials scheduled next week has been postponed because of the growing number of COVID cases.
“We need to follow the guidelines to ensure the economy rebounds,” he said. “We will treat this with an abundance of caution.”