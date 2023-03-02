City Hall was the site of a showdown Wednesday between the leadership of the Brunswick Housing Authority and Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson over a report from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department alleging many instances of mismanagement, misuse of government funds and conflicts of interest.
Williams Kitts, chairman of the five-member BHA Board, and Interim Executive Director William Baker defended their record during a four-and-a-half-hour-long hearing, claiming the HUD report was wrong.
The housing authority administers public housing and Section 8 rental assistance in the city. Members of the authority are appointed by the mayor and can be removed by the mayor.
Johnson initiated the process of removing Kitts from office late last month, which necessitated a hearing for Kitts to defend himself.
Johnson did not remove Kitts immediately following the hearing, but with the hearing out of the way, he is free to do so, said City Attorney Brian Corry.
There was no lack of volume during the proceedings as both sides took to shouting over each other on several occasions.
Stewart Duggan, legal counsel for the BHA, called the hearing a “sham kangaroo court,” and said the matter would be taken to Glynn County Superior Court if Johnson tried to remove Kitts.
Baker deflected criticism and claimed the hearing was the culmination of a “conspiracy” by Johnson and others to derail the good work of the BHA.
Johnson opened the hearing by laying out the findings of the HUD report, which he said was provided to the city unsolicited.
According to the HUD report, four of the board members received compensation for travel or services in the last year to which they were not entitled and will have to pay back. Kitts received $2,008 while board members Kamau Dickerson, Chester Dobson Jr. and Pamela Bailey received $694.50, $606.50 and $213.50 respectively.
The BHA also has charged $25 to $27 in fees to tenants illegally since 2017 for maintenance, routine pest control, groundskeeping and regular trash pickup.
The fees were established before the tenures of anyone currently on the BHA commission, Baker said. The fees were stopped in October 2022 after HUD alerted the housing authority.
“For tenants that have low or no income, these charges are a burden,” the HUD report reads. “Tenants who are unable to pay these fees in addition to their monthly rent or as a negative renter are assessed late fees and face possible eviction for non-payment. Evicting a tenant for non-payment of costs that violate program regulations could be grounds for a tenant lawsuit.”
Johnson also noted the report found that the BHA is paying 410% more on non-categorized administration expenses and 32% more on all administrative expenses than the average for housing authorities of similar sizes. He used this to launch into questions regarding Baker’s contract.
Kitts pointed out that Baker is a contract employee just like the Brunswick city manager, Regina McDuffie, but Corry disagreed. The city contracts with McDuffie as an individual, while Baker is contracted as a consultant through Vertical Horizons LLC.
Contracting a consultant and hiring a contract employee are two different things, Johnson explained. A consultant contract requires a competitive bidding process.
Kitts acknowledged the BHA did not go through a bidding process, but instead referenced a job listing for the position to which Baker responded.
Johnson said the contract was unusual for that of a contract employee because it included a $750 monthly travel allowance, “start-up costs” in the form of $1,800 payments for the first three months and two payments of $6,756 within five days of signing the contract and 15% of all grant awards, per the HUD report.
Of the $130,946 paid to Baker since he was hired in July 2022, the BHA may have to reimburse the federal government upwards of $33,624.
Mitchell Edwards was hired as the director of capital development under similar conditions, the report states — contracted as a consultant rather than as an employee — and the BHA may have to refund $33,624 paid to him.
The BHA will have to reimburse the federal government for funds used to pay four law firms for similar services, mainly dealing with rewriting the authority’s internal processes, the report states. HUD found that at least $4,950 of the $25,595.70 paid to Bowman Law Office, possibly more, was not an eligible expense for federal funding.
The same was true for Brooks Legal Firm, to which the BHA paid nearly $200,000 last year. Hunter MacClean received over $920,500 and Brinson Askew Berry got almost $95,000.
The report states that the Brooks contract may be above-board, but that not enough information was provided to justify a separate contract for MacClean. The services rendered by Brinson Askew Berry do not appear to be unique, according to the report.
The contract with Brinson Askew Berry does not appear to have been approved by the full commission at all, the report states.
Also mentioned was a potential conflict of interest with Kitts and members of Books and KBK Consulting firm. They had worked together in the past and may have had a relationship predating the contracts.
Another $666,039 was paid to two different websites and IT firms, Brooks-Jeffrey and Emphasys, according to the report, for similar services. HUD requested itemized expenses for both to determine whether reimbursement is necessary.
The BHA also signed contracts with DBS Management for $30,000, Mitchell Edwards of The EFREM Group for $65,000 and KBK Consulting for $84,000 apparently without approval from the BHA commissioners, the report states. Contracts with Gibbons Industries and Integral Grant Writing Services, both for grant writing, were also brought into question.
HUD requested justification for $87,216.21 in credit card purchases from August to October 2022. The exact nature of most of the purchases was not known at the time of the report, but the majority of those known were ineligible, the report states.
Other spending for which the BHA may have to reimburse HUD includes over $8,000 in promotional items, $3,864 in “police-like” pocket badges and nearly $8,000 in Apple MacBook laptops.
In fact, the report states that even a $75,000 retainer paid Rome law firm Brinson Askew Berry for the services of Stewart Duggan, the BHA’s legal counsel in the hearing, must be reimbursed as the authority used federal funds to pay the firm to represent it against Mayor Johnson, which is a misuse of funds.
In general, the BHA has had little control or insight into the hiring or procurement processes, the HUD report states.
“Review of board minutes from May until October … show that procurements are rarely discussed with the board,” the report states. “The board is not notified when positions are advertised or when new contracts are being considered. The board has not reviewed contracts for procurement or had discussions of the needs of the (housing) authority.”
The report states that the director of security position appeared to have been given to an employee on the payroll without going through the formal hiring process,
Outside the HUD report, Johnson also interrogated members of the BHA about allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Kitts. Kitts claimed the complaint stemmed from a joke made in the presence of other women, including his wife, none of whom were offended.
The sexual harassment report was made directly to the mayor’s office and not filed through any official channels, Duggan noted during the hearing.
The mayor claimed the BHA had failed to provide all documents requested from multiple open records requests, a claim Duggan denied and added that the city had not provided all material the BHA had requested from it.
Throughout the hearing, Baker and Kitts both maintained the entire report was false and that the authority’s staff was preparing a “600-page” response. It was not ready at the hearing, however, and Kitts did not have a timeline for completion.
Kitts claimed the mayor told him in a private conversation that he “needed a win” and wanted to take credit for some success of the BHA. The hearing was Johnson’s attempt to get back at him for not cooperating, Kitts said.
Baker elaborated on the conspiracy claims by saying that Shemeka Sorrells, a former member of the BHA appointed by Johnson, was friends with one of the HUD employees who conducted the report and said Johnson pulled strings to get HUD to investigate the BHA after Sorrells was asked to step down by other members of the authority.