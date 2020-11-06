Brunswick residents should see a noticeable improvement with ditch maintenance after city commissioners unanimously voted to hire a new three-person crew to help maintain drainage ditches.
The lone city crew responsible for ditch maintenance has struggled to keep up with the volume of work because they normally get help from a prison crew subcontracted by the city to help with the work. Those inmate crews have not been allowed to participate in the work program since the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.
Total cost to implement the program for the remaining seven months of the fiscal year is a little more than $105,000 and will include the cost of a vehicle, equipment, uniforms and salaries for the new city employees.
In other business, city officials deferred a presentation about revisions to the city’s stormwater maintenance program until the Nov. 18 meeting. The revisions are required by the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection before the city’s five-year permit to drain stormwater into surrounding marshes and rivers is renewed.
A coastal supplement has been created to address the shortcomings of the existing state stormwater management manual, which focuses mainly on the metro Atlanta area, said Brian Corry, city attorney.
The updated manual addresses many issues including enforcement and penalties, maintenance covenants, easements, stormwater management plans for developments, extreme flood protection, runoff rates and many other requirements.
Seventeen alcohol beverage license renewals were also approved with no opposition at the meeting.
Commissioners voted to defer a decision about the fate of a Confederate monument in Hanover Square until the Nov. 18 meeting, citing the need for more legal research before making a vote.